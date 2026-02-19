Avoid This Frozen Italian Food From Costco — It Flops In More Ways Than One
If you live by the expression "variety is the spice of life," you might be at home at Costco. The warehouse grocery chain carries everything from tantalizing bakery items to freezer-aisle appetizers just waiting to be featured at your next party. It also carries numerous regionally specific dishes — including an impressive lineup of Italian-inspired favorites.
Tasting Table's taste tester tried 11 Italian food products from Costco, and there were some items that stood out in terms of their texture, taste, and appearance. There were those that they wouldn't buy again. Unfortunately for the Roncadin Sopressata Bacon & Mushroom Pizza, it ended up on the latter end of that list.
At first, this pizza seems like a slam dunk: three pies per pack, sopressata for an Italian twist, and easy-to-prepare instructions. However, our taster recommended skipping this item because the toppings didn't really add much to the pie. They also thought that the value of the pack paled in comparison to the rest of Costco's frozen pizzas.
Mixed feedback about this Costco freezer find
The main gripe that online reviewers seem to have with this pizza is the mushrooms, with some customers noting that their flavor is not the same as that of fresh ones. However, the sentiment skews positive, and these aren't the only Roncadin pies that customers appreciate. "They are really pretty damn good. I have had the cheese and their mushroom & both were great," said one Reddit user. Another happy customer said on a Facebook thread, "My Costco had the Roncadin mushroom pizzas for a hot minute. Should have bought a freezer and 50 pies before they went away."
Although this pizza didn't get high marks from our taste tester for its toppings, its crust was worthy of note (our taster said it was the most enjoyable part of the pizza, which says something). Other online reviewers said that the crusts on other Roncadin pies are equally good, with a perfect chewiness and texture — which is impressive, seeing as the worst part of frozen pizza is often the crust. Since reviews about this pie are split, it seems that you'll just have to try it for yourself and see what you think. If anything, it's proof that more expensive frozen pizzas aren't always worth it.