Avoid This Frozen Italian Food From Costco — It Flops In More Ways Than One

If you live by the expression "variety is the spice of life," you might be at home at Costco. The warehouse grocery chain carries everything from tantalizing bakery items to freezer-aisle appetizers just waiting to be featured at your next party. It also carries numerous regionally specific dishes — including an impressive lineup of Italian-inspired favorites.

Tasting Table's taste tester tried 11 Italian food products from Costco, and there were some items that stood out in terms of their texture, taste, and appearance. There were those that they wouldn't buy again. Unfortunately for the Roncadin Sopressata Bacon & Mushroom Pizza, it ended up on the latter end of that list.

At first, this pizza seems like a slam dunk: three pies per pack, sopressata for an Italian twist, and easy-to-prepare instructions. However, our taster recommended skipping this item because the toppings didn't really add much to the pie. They also thought that the value of the pack paled in comparison to the rest of Costco's frozen pizzas.