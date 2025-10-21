Are More Expensive Frozen Pizzas Worth It? Why Cheaper Pies Might Be Your Best Bet

There comes a point where certain convenience foods transcend their origins and become something else entirely, and frozen pizza is the perfect example. It's a familiar phenomenon in fast food; most people know that Taco Bell isn't exactly Mexican food, it's Taco Bell food. It has become a flavor palate in and of itself, and a very different craving than someone wanting, say, a carne asada taco from a local Mexican spot. Frozen pizza is the same. It doesn't taste like any good pizza you'd get freshly-made, yet it's delicious in its own way. If you want a great New York-style pie, even the best frozen pizza won't do, but sometimes you specifically want frozen. And with that unique frozen flavor, more expensive doesn't mean better.

As a lover of all things saucy and cheesy, frozen pizza has been a staple for decades. Even as I moved past trashy college dining habits and learned how to cook fresh meals for myself, it held a special place in my freezer. Maybe it's nostalgia, maybe convenience, but I can't deny that I still love it. And while I love to try every new brand that shows up in the grocery freezer, I almost always end up coming back to the same few brands. That is because those early, usually cheaper brands, like Tombstone or Red Baron, defined what frozen pizza is supposed to taste like. Sorry, Rao's, but if I want a wood-fired pizza, I'll go out to eat.