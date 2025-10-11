6 Newman's Own Frozen Pizzas, Ranked From Worst To Best

Kicking off this ranking is perhaps the simplest pizza in Newman's Own lineup, the four cheese pizza. What you see is what you get here: a thin-crust pizza with no frills, no surprises, and unfortunately, not a whole lot of flavor. I will say that there was nothing overtly wrong with this pizza, per se, but when you're paying more than $10 for a frozen cheese pizza, it's only natural to hope it might have a little something special to make it stand out amongst other plain cheese pizzas out there.

If you're a fan of very, very thin and crispy crust, then you might enjoy this more than I did. Unfortunately, I found the crust a tad too crispy (teetering into straight-up hard territory) for my liking, and the sauce and alleged four cheeses really weren't helping the cause. Did this pizza taste like it had four distinct cheeses on it? Definitely not, and if I didn't know any better, I would wholeheartedly assume that there was just mozzarella (and a sparse amount at that) on top of the pizza.

Between the lackluster amount of cheese, slightly too-crispy crust, and lack of any stand-out features or flavors, Newman's Own four cheese pizza takes last place in this ranking. I didn't hate anything going on here, but I found all of the minimal elements too bland and forgettable.