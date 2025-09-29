13 Newman's Own Salad Dressings, Ranked From Worst To Best

To call Paul Newman an interesting man would be an understatement. From Oscar-winning actor to film director to race car driver, he gave the debonair Dos Equis spokesman a run for his money. But he is more than just a household name; he's a household presence. In fact, if you look in your fridge or pantry right now, you may just see his smiling face staring back at you.

Paul Newman is the man behind the Newman's Own line of dressings, sauces, pizza, snacks, and more. The company started "on a bit of a lark" in 1982, when Newman and a friend bottled homemade salad dressing as holiday gifts. The idea blossomed into a brand that prides itself on quality ingredients and clean labeling, but more importantly, on its impact. True to its slogan "Let's give it all away," Newman's Own donates 100% of its profits to charities that support children facing adversity.

I would venture to guess that salad dressing with a touch of philanthropy just tastes better. And today we're putting that hypothesis to the test. We're taking a closer look at 13 different bottles in the Newman's lineup, from creamy ranches to vinaigrettes to a classic Caesar. We all love a salad dressing that adheres to industry standards. But I also looked for bottles with a great consistency, taste, versatility, and which also pushed the boundaries of what's expected of them.