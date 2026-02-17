The Only Place You Can Find A Ski-Thru McDonald's Location

When most people think of McDonald's, they visualize a modern fast food chain with a drive-thru window and telltale golden arches. However, not all McDonald's locations are built the same. In addition to the five coolest McDonald's locations in the U.S., there are a number of international franchises that are even more awe-inspiring like Sweden, which is home to McSki, the world's only ski-thru McDonald's location.

McSki was built in 1996 in Sälen, Sweden at the SkiStar Lindvallen, the largest ski area and resort in Western Sweden. It wasn't meant to be a gimmick, but just a convenient place for skiers to refuel after a long day on the slopes. It is only open during the ski season or until the snow melts. Despite being one of the most unexpected fast food restaurants you'll find at the top of a mountain, it is designed to look like other chalet-style buildings at the resort, yet still features the iconic McDonald's golden arches.

Skiers can swoop right up to the McDonald's ski-thru counter to order, or go inside the 140-seat restaurant to eat. There are ski racks lined up outside for those who choose to dine in. The interior looks like a modern ski lodge restaurant. The menu is largely the same as other restaurants, and includes popular McDonald's food items like Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, Egg McMuffins, fries, coffee, and hot chocolate.