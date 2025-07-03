Review: The World's Largest McDonald's Has Anything But A Typical Fast Food Menu

In addition to being home to quite a few theme parks, Orlando is also home to the world's largest McDonald's. This isn't your typical McDonald's — it feels more like a fast casual restaurant than a fast-food joint. With the arcade, various family activities, and PlayPlace, you can call it a tourist destination in its own right. Besides the size, this location is also known for several unique menu options.

Inside, it is ultra busy, and the decor is different than any other McDonald's I have ever visited. The interior blends a modern feel, with inspiration from past family travels. I had the opportunity to sit down with owners Gregg and Dorothy Oerther and the Vice President of Operations, Georgette Lemieux. They treated me with a tasting that included all the unique dishes they have on offer. I was determined to decide if this McDonald's location is worth a stop to fuel your next theme park vacation in central Florida.

While many McDonald's locations feature very modern lookd with the kitchen tucked away and nearly out of sight for guests, this location has an open kitchen. And it's pretty different from other McDonald's locations around the world. Here, you'll find McDonald's first: A wood fire pizza oven. In the back I even noticed an imported Italian meat slicer and a sauce station. Through our conversations, it was obvious to me that the Oerthers take great pride in their restaurant's staff, design, offerings, and cleanliness.