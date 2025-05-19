The Steak McDonald's Uses For Its Breakfast Sandwiches

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. While there's no science to prove this, logic does tell us that a nutritious meal at the beginning of the day gives our bodies a solid kickstart of energy and nutrients to fuel us. But time is always stretched, and sometimes the easiest (and quickest) thing to do is a pop-in at the McDonald's round the corner for a filling meal. You want to order something with a balance of nutritional ingredients that can keep you sustained until lunchtime (or at least until that mid-morning caffeine break), and a meal that contains protein-rich meat is a really good way to go. So, it's Mickey D's steak bagel sandwiches for the win. It turns out that the steak the chain uses here is actually the cut with the highest protein: sirloin.

That's right, the steak that McDonald's uses for its Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel sandwiches isn't a hodgepodge of processed animal leftovers and chemicals. Rather, it's tenderized sirloin steak that is pre-made by food service brand Steak-EZE. It's kind of like a patty made from sirloin meat that is compressed and then "breaks apart" when cooked. Being pre-made, it's also lightly marinated and seasoned with Montreal steak seasoning — so it's ready to rock 'n roll. This little secret was shared by a former McDonald's corporate chef, Mike Haracz, on his TikTok. After spilling the beans, he also gave viewers inspiration for making their own steak sandwich at home — particularly the Steak, Egg & Cheese bagel. So, let's have at it.