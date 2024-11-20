The Butter Tip You Need For Juicy, Flavorful Sirloin Steaks

In terms of budget-friendly cuts of steak, sirloin can't be beat. Not to be confused with ribeye, another popular cut of meat, sirloin cuts are found on the lower back of the cow and tend to be leaner, hence why sirloin is often more affordable. If you know how to prepare a sirloin correctly, you'll end up with a steak as delicious and tender as the rest of them. But, because this cut doesn't have as much fat, you're in danger of drying the meat out if you don't know what you're doing.

We spoke to Nicole Brisson, the Executive Chef and Partner of Brezza and Bar Zazu, both located in Resorts World Las Vegas, to get her expert tips on ensuring that your sirloin steaks come out juicy and flavorful. Chef Brisson says, "I like to get a good sear and melt a flavored compound butter over to finish when resting. Because it's not overly marbled, the butter helps to add more flavor while keeping the meat moist." Because butter has a lower smoke point than most fats, you'll want to heed Chef Brisson's advice and add it at the resting stage of your cook.