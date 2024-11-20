The Butter Tip You Need For Juicy, Flavorful Sirloin Steaks
In terms of budget-friendly cuts of steak, sirloin can't be beat. Not to be confused with ribeye, another popular cut of meat, sirloin cuts are found on the lower back of the cow and tend to be leaner, hence why sirloin is often more affordable. If you know how to prepare a sirloin correctly, you'll end up with a steak as delicious and tender as the rest of them. But, because this cut doesn't have as much fat, you're in danger of drying the meat out if you don't know what you're doing.
We spoke to Nicole Brisson, the Executive Chef and Partner of Brezza and Bar Zazu, both located in Resorts World Las Vegas, to get her expert tips on ensuring that your sirloin steaks come out juicy and flavorful. Chef Brisson says, "I like to get a good sear and melt a flavored compound butter over to finish when resting. Because it's not overly marbled, the butter helps to add more flavor while keeping the meat moist." Because butter has a lower smoke point than most fats, you'll want to heed Chef Brisson's advice and add it at the resting stage of your cook.
Compound butter making tips
Like Chef Brisson pointed out, compound butter is an easy and excellent way to not only infuse rich flavor into your sirloin steaks but also bring some moisture into your steak as it acts as the fat that the leaner cut is missing. The beautiful thing about compound butter is it's extremely easy to make yourself; all you need to do is whip in your favorite aromatics with room-temperature butter. For more useful intel on compound butter, check out these 14 tips for making excellent compound butter. For sirloin-specific compound butter, we recommend flavoring agents like garlic, shallots, and rosemary.
There are many different approaches to cooking sirloin steak, with grilling being the most popular method. But if you find that the weather doesn't agree with your plans to grill, you can still get that "good sear" Chef Brisson mentioned in the pan. Just make sure you pat as much moisture off your sirloin as possible, use an authentic cast iron skillet if possible, and go easy on the olive oil. These simple tips will lead to dynamic flavors.