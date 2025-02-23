The Steak Cut With The Highest Protein

Steak is a wonderful ingredient. You can cook it in many different ways. It is super flavorful, and it's packed with nutrients to keep your body healthy and functioning well. One of those nutrients is protein, and it's probably the one for which steak is best known. Protein is one of the primary building blocks of muscle, helping it grow and repair from injury, and it keeps the body strong. The macronutrient also supports the immune system, regulates appetite, and boosts energy. So it's pretty important and one of the reasons people love steak. But how much protein is there actually in a piece of steak? Well, that depends on the cut — some cuts are higher in protein than others, so knowing your cuts can help you choose that gorgeous piece of steak that's going to give you the highest protein punch.

One of the top five highest-protein cuts is sirloin, which packs between 0.8 and 0.9 ounces (or 23 to 25 grams) of protein per 3.5 ounces (or 100 grams of steak). It's also one of the leanest cuts, meaning it's healthier for you than a piece of steak with lots of fat. We know, we know — fat is most often associated with more flavor, but sirloin has great flavor, too, even without mounds of fat. So it's a win-win we reckon.