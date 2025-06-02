Visit The World's Largest McDonald's In This US City
It's no secret that there are tens of thousands of McDonald's locations around the world, and people love them for different reasons. Whether it's trying the unique menu items at McDonald's India or stopping in the oldest operating McDonald's in the United States, there are many reasons to visit certain locations beyond grabbing a Big Mac. While there are many superlatives to be claimed by different McDonald's locations (like the mansion McDonald's in Maine or the Art Deco Denton House McDonald's in New York), only one can be the largest in the world. But where might it be? It's actually nestled among some of the best theme parks in the United States.
Often referred to as "Epic McD" or the "World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's," this unusual location of the fast food chain is located in Orlando, Florida. Seated at 6875 Sand Lake Road, this oversized McDonald's is not far from Universal Studios and Disney World, making it an easy stop for park-goers. In fact, you might want to allot more time to take in all of this attraction unto itself. Let's take a closer look at what you'll find at the world's largest McDonald's.
What you'll find at the world's largest McDonald's
Apart from a massively large floor plan (19,000 square feet), the World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's offers plenty of just that — entertainment. Inside one of the coolest McDonald's locations in the U.S., you'll find multiple floors, including a play area for kids and a full arcade that teens and adults alike can enjoy. The store even has interactive entertainment such as comedy magic shows and karaoke. Open 24 hours per day, this location also features a neon Ronald McDonald on the exterior to welcome guests no matter the time.
Another interesting feature of this McDonald's is its menu. In addition to menu standards, there are some more unusual or hard-to-find items here as well, like Belgian waffles. Other menu items, such as pizzas and pastas, are even customizable and come with garlic bread. To round things out, guests can visit a dessert bar outfitted with cheesecake and chocolate cake. So, the next time you are in Orlando, don't forget to plan a trip to see this colossal McDonald's and its many attractions.