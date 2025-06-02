Visit The World's Largest McDonald's In This US City

It's no secret that there are tens of thousands of McDonald's locations around the world, and people love them for different reasons. Whether it's trying the unique menu items at McDonald's India or stopping in the oldest operating McDonald's in the United States, there are many reasons to visit certain locations beyond grabbing a Big Mac. While there are many superlatives to be claimed by different McDonald's locations (like the mansion McDonald's in Maine or the Art Deco Denton House McDonald's in New York), only one can be the largest in the world. But where might it be? It's actually nestled among some of the best theme parks in the United States.

Often referred to as "Epic McD" or the "World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's," this unusual location of the fast food chain is located in Orlando, Florida. Seated at 6875 Sand Lake Road, this oversized McDonald's is not far from Universal Studios and Disney World, making it an easy stop for park-goers. In fact, you might want to allot more time to take in all of this attraction unto itself. Let's take a closer look at what you'll find at the world's largest McDonald's.