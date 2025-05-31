The Unexpected Fast Food Restaurant You'll Find At The Top Of A Mountain In China

Tianmen Mountain is open from March through November of each year. You can sign up to take a one-day or multi-day guided tour through a local Zhangjiajie tour company, buy tickets ahead of time from Tripadvisor, or purchase tickets the day you visit at the ticket counter at the base of the mountain. Keep in mind that only 37,000 visitors are allowed to enter the park each day, so ordering your ticket ahead would be wise.

There are three different packages to choose from depending on what route you want to take and what method you want to use to get to the top. The A Line package takes you up the mountain in a long cable car ride and travels in a circular route around the top via a glass skywalk. You then descend the mountain via a shorter cable car ride and bus. The B Line package takes you up the mountain via bus and a short cable car ride and completes a circular route around the top via the glass skywalk. You then descend via a long cable car ride.

The C Line package takes you up and down the mountain via bus and a short cable car ride both ways. Of course, you can also walk up the 999 steps, too. When you get to the top, you can visit Tianmen Cave and check out the awe-inspiring views from the glass skywalk, which is almost 200 feet long and close to 4,600 feet above the ground.