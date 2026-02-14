Cinnamon Raisin Bagels From 5 Popular Chains, Ranked
There are two types of people in this world: people who like raisins and those who don't. But even those people who fall into the second camp — the ones who pick the dried-up grapes out of their trail mix and question the existence of the Sun-Maid brand — have to admit that combining raisins with sweet swirls of cinnamon inside a chewy bagel does make them more enticing.
While the history of the bagel dates back centuries ago, it's presumed that the cinnamon raisin bagel didn't get its sweet start until much later, in the 1950s. This is when the Lender Brothers began packing their own bagels with the spice and chewy morsels, creating an instant classic, and one that is still very much alive and well today, both at the grocery store and also at chain bakeries and coffee shops. The flavor sits at eateries like Dunkin', Einstein Bros., and Panera Bread ripe for the picking. Customers and employees alike must be careful not to mistake it for a blueberry or a chocolate chip bagel instead, potentially leading to either a sweet surprise or a total morning ruiner — depending on your bagel preferences.
As a somewhat neutral party in the raisin debate, I recently put this bagel flavor to the test. I tried five different chain restaurant cinnamon raisin bagels with the goal of ranking them from worst to best based on their texture, cinnamon sweetness, and both the amount of raisins and their taste. Even cinnamon raisin fans should choose their bagel wisely.
5. Dunkin'
The cinnamon raisin bagel from Dunkin' is a touch elusive. I struck out at two locations before finally finding one at a third. I presumed they were just out of stock, seeing as the option was listed on its online menu. But the situation was enough to leave me slightly annoyed with the chain. And my irritation only grew as I realized I spent all that time hunting for a bagel that turned out to be rather subpar.
Dunkin's cinnamon raisin bagel has a very dark complexion compared to others, and when you separate the top from the bottom, the insides look more similar to a pumpkin bread or a wheat bread loaf than a fresh-made bagel. That translates to an overcooked and almost dehydrated flavor. It's tougher to chew than I would have hoped, and to make matters worse, both the cinnamon and raisins are just as elusive as the bagel itself. I could tell cinnamon was baked into the dough, but there was not nearly enough of it. It was the same story with the raisins. There were very few sticking out of the middle and outsides, and the ones that were there were dry and a touch sour.
In the future, I would rather test my luck with another of the chain's bagel flavors, like the sesame seed or plain, loaded up with cream cheese. Or maybe it should just stick to what it does best: donuts.
4. Bruegger's Bagels
The first thing I noticed about Bruegger's cinnamon raisin bagel – and the rest of its bagel flavors — was their shiny exterior. This is a massive clue as to how it was prepared. All of the chain's bagels are kettle-boiled, giving them that classic and highly sought-after New York-style crunch. That means it's cloaked in a crispy crust while the inside is kept dense and ultra-chewy. This one leans a bit doughier than your classic New York bagel, but it's tasty nonetheless.
With this texture, there's no question that this is a quality bagel — and a better one than Dunkin's. But whether or not it's a good cinnamon raisin bagel is another question entirely. Personally, I think it lacks in this flavor department. For starters, I counted only four total raisins lodged into the entire bagel ... four! It seemed as though they were more of an afterthought than an integral part of the recipe. In addition, the taste of cinnamon spice was muted. When I first bit into it, I actually thought the flavor was closer to a blueberry bagel; it was just ever so slightly sweet and fruity.
While it wasn't necessarily a favorite of mine, I do think it could have been a heck of a lot better with a thick layer of the chain's made-in-Vermont schmear. The honey walnut flavor, in particular, was calling my name.
3. Einstein Bros. Bagels
In the eyes of Einstein Bros., a cinnamon raisin is a classic bagel. It's not quite unique enough to earn the status of a signature bagel and it's not hole-less and elevated with experimental toppings as the chain's gourmet bagels are. So, here it sits in this time-honored and trusty category, amongst bakery bigwigs like plain, everything, and poppy seed bagels.
Like the bagels at Bruegger's, Einstein Bros.' bagels also mimic a New York deli style, and the cinnamon raisin flavor is no different. The chain also notes it's fresh-baked, with both raisins and cinnamon swirl incorporated into the dough. Right away, I could tell that this variation was an improvement from the last two options, thanks to its texture and more plentiful raisins. Yet, it still has some work to do. I was once again left yearning for more cinnamon flavoring throughout. I noticed that the spiced aroma was stronger than the taste itself. There were no deep pockets of sweet cinnamon like I had hoped for, but rather small hints of it here and there. I liked that raisins were available in nearly every bite, but what I didn't like was their stark tartness.
In a previous test of Einstein Bros.' bagels, I found cinnamon raisin to be one of the least scrumptious flavors, beating out only blueberry in the lineup, and I stand by that ranking. I still believe there are far more enticing dough rings on the Einstein Bros. menu.
2. Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons carries a limited assortment of bagels, but cinnamon raisin just so happens to make the list, alongside plain and everything. Now, I have to be honest, I had low expectations for this baked good, given my underwhelming past experiences with the chain's other two bagels. But the Canadian coffeehouse really stepped up its game with this one.
After my trip through the drive-thru, I was greeted with a bagel that was of a standard size and lightly browned all around. Raisins were obvious from the top and bottom, but inside is where both of the bagel's namesake ingredients really shine. Deep swirls of cinnamon gave the bagel some color, and dark purple raisins stuck out all around the ring. Something about the interior actually reminded me of packed-together chocolate chip cookie dough. The taste wasn't quite as delicious as that, but it was certainly pleasant. Each bite was compact yet still soft enough to chew easily. Even by itself, without cream cheese or butter, the bagel wasn't dry. The cinnamon gave it just a hint of delicate sweetness, while the raisins provided another pop of sugary richness.
This is the first bagel I tried that actually lives up to its name, with a respectable amount of both cinnamon and raisins. Evidently, that's harder to find than you might think at chain restaurants, and that's why it ranks so high — below just one other more flavorful option.
1. Panera Bread
My first impressions of Panera Bread's Cinnamon Swirl & Raisin Bagel were not great. It was far flatter than the bagels from other chains and stretched out to the point that there was a double-wide gape in the middle. Plus, it was cut horribly, so the bottom half was razor thin. To say it didn't inspire much confidence is an understatement. But somehow, the taste more than made up for its pitiful appearance.
Part of what makes all of Panera's bagels so good is their sourdough base. It gives them that signature flavor and fluffy yet chewy consistency. For this particular bagel, the chain also doubles up on the flavorings. It throws both cinnamon and cinnamon-flavored chips in, so you'll frequently stumble upon a welcome burst of sweetness. Salt and brown sugar further round it out, and then there are the seedless raisins. I didn't find any big, juicy ones hiding in the bagel. Instead, they seem to be chopped up finely, meaning they were always present — just not in a dominating way. As such, I think this would be a great option for anyone who's drawn to cinnamon but doesn't necessarily prefer the texture of dried-up raisins.
This was the best cinnamon raisin bagel I sampled, without a doubt. But at the same time, I couldn't stop myself from thinking about a different cinnamon-blasted Panera baked good as I munched. I would still opt for a Cinnamon Crunch bagel over the cinnamon raisin any day of the week.
Methodology
I ran around to five different bakery and coffee chains around Columbus, Ohio, area to pick up these bagels — zipping through the drive-thru when possible and running into chains like Bruegger's, which leans on its assembly line ordering process. I ordered all five cinnamon raisin bagels plain, with no cream cheese on the side, so I could test them in their natural state. I didn't even toast them, but did ask for them all sliced. I let my eyes eat first, sizing each one up and making some initial notes about their size and appearance, and then got to tasting.
First and foremost, I looked for quality in each bagel. I wanted a fine crumb and chewy texture that wasn't too dry or too tough — essentially crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, with a nice yeasty taste. Then, I dug further into the flavor elements. Each bagel had to have enough cinnamon and sweetness, and deeper swirls or pockets of the spice were certainly a bonus. I searched for a bagel that had an ample amount of raisins, even though some people may turn their nose up at the thought. At the same time, I wanted raisins that weren't too tart or chewy. A bagel flavor like cinnamon raisin relies on a very careful balance of ingredients, and some chains do the classic recipe justice while others simply do not.