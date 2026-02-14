Cinnamon Raisin Bagels From 5 Popular Chains, Ranked

There are two types of people in this world: people who like raisins and those who don't. But even those people who fall into the second camp — the ones who pick the dried-up grapes out of their trail mix and question the existence of the Sun-Maid brand — have to admit that combining raisins with sweet swirls of cinnamon inside a chewy bagel does make them more enticing.

While the history of the bagel dates back centuries ago, it's presumed that the cinnamon raisin bagel didn't get its sweet start until much later, in the 1950s. This is when the Lender Brothers began packing their own bagels with the spice and chewy morsels, creating an instant classic, and one that is still very much alive and well today, both at the grocery store and also at chain bakeries and coffee shops. The flavor sits at eateries like Dunkin', Einstein Bros., and Panera Bread ripe for the picking. Customers and employees alike must be careful not to mistake it for a blueberry or a chocolate chip bagel instead, potentially leading to either a sweet surprise or a total morning ruiner — depending on your bagel preferences.

As a somewhat neutral party in the raisin debate, I recently put this bagel flavor to the test. I tried five different chain restaurant cinnamon raisin bagels with the goal of ranking them from worst to best based on their texture, cinnamon sweetness, and both the amount of raisins and their taste. Even cinnamon raisin fans should choose their bagel wisely.