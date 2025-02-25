Why Do Bagels Have Holes? The 14th Century Trend That Stuck Around
If you've ever wondered why bagels have holes in the middle, you're not alone. The popular rings have been around for centuries, and at some point mid-bite, we've probably all stopped to consider their shape. As it turns out, there are multiple reasons for bagels having holes, ranging from historical symbolism to practical baking benefits.
Bagels are believed to have originated in 14th-century Poland, influenced by German immigrants who brought pretzels to the region. This is thought to have led to the creation of obwarzanki, a traditional Polish ring-shaped bread that resembles the modern bagel. Another theory credits a Viennese baker for inventing the bagel in 1683, when he shaped bread dough into a stirrup, or "beugel" in German, for the King of Poland.
The round shapes also held symbolic significance. They were believed to bring good luck to new mothers and represent the circle of life in Jewish culture. But as bagels grew in popularity and made their way to places like New York, bakers embraced the ring design for its practical benefits, and it became a defining feature.
The hole in a bagel provides several benefits
The hole in the middle of a bagel allows for even heat distribution during boiling, as the water flows through and hits the entire surface area of the dough. This ensures that the bagel bakes uniformly and that signature chewy crust is achieved. Without the hole, the inside of the bagel might not cook through properly and the bread could collapse.
The hole helps the dough rise during proofing too, and it maintains the bagel's shape as it expands during cooking. The design also made life easier for medieval merchants, who would stack and transport dozens of bagels on wooden poles or ropes and safely carry them through busy markets.
There are even some advantages for us modern consumers. The holes in bagels make them easier to handle during slicing and eating, and it helps them toast more evenly. Plus, they create that perfect pocket for extra cream cheese or gourmet bagel toppings, and who would say no to that?