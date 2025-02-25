Why Do Bagels Have Holes? The 14th Century Trend That Stuck Around

If you've ever wondered why bagels have holes in the middle, you're not alone. The popular rings have been around for centuries, and at some point mid-bite, we've probably all stopped to consider their shape. As it turns out, there are multiple reasons for bagels having holes, ranging from historical symbolism to practical baking benefits.

Bagels are believed to have originated in 14th-century Poland, influenced by German immigrants who brought pretzels to the region. This is thought to have led to the creation of obwarzanki, a traditional Polish ring-shaped bread that resembles the modern bagel. Another theory credits a Viennese baker for inventing the bagel in 1683, when he shaped bread dough into a stirrup, or "beugel" in German, for the King of Poland.

The round shapes also held symbolic significance. They were believed to bring good luck to new mothers and represent the circle of life in Jewish culture. But as bagels grew in popularity and made their way to places like New York, bakers embraced the ring design for its practical benefits, and it became a defining feature.