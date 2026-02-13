How To Turn Leftover Bacon It Into An Irresistible Seasoning

If your mind is anything like mine, leftover bacon is as alien as leftover wine. Because, who can resist eating every last bite of a batch of freshly cooked bacon? I mean, I have seen vegetarians cave in at the sight of perfectly crispy bacon. But let's say that, for some reason, you have a lot leftover after overestimating the amount you needed when hosting a brunch. There are a few unexpected things you could do with leftover bacon, but if you want to make that deliciously meaty, smoky flavor last longer, your best bet is to make bacon salt.

Bacon-centric condiments are nothing new — think bacon jam, for starters. However, making bacon salt doesn't require any special skills or equipment, and it will literally take you five minutes. Simply crumble the cooled bacon, place it in a food processor alongside coarse sea salt and some smoked paprika if you like, and pulse until you reach the desired consistency. You might like it a bit chunky to use as a finishing salt, but if you prefer a finer powder that you can incorporate into recipes, just pulse everything a little longer.

You can use any kind of bacon you prefer — cured or uncured, smoked, pepper-crusted, maple, jalapeño, or whatever other flavor you want to infuse into the salt. Follow these pro tips for making flavored salts at home for the best results, and store your bacon-seasoned salt in an airtight container so you can keep using it for a few months.