Slather Tomato Toast With This Cheese For A Quick Breakfast That Feels Gourmet

Tomato toast is a fan favorite of things to have for breakfast. It's quick and inexpensive to make, flavorful, and satisfying, and we love that it's filling yet light enough to start the day without making me sluggish. It is also quite versatile, as you can use different kinds of tomatoes and complement them with a variety of toppings. And when you want to dress it up, simply slather your toast with herbed cream cheese before topping with the tomatoes for a treat that feels a bit elevated, equally at home on your computer desk as it is on a Sunday brunch buffet spread.

Commercial herbed cream cheese spreads like Boursin are available in most supermarkets, but it's something that you can easily make at home, exactly to your liking. Fresh herbs are one of the many things you can add to plain cream cheese to give it more flavor and make it look attractive, with pretty green flecks that also add a zingy pop. You can choose any combination of herbs that you prefer, and add extra ingredients like crushed garlic or smoked paprika to layer even more flavor, especially when the tomatoes are not at their best. A layer of herbed cream cheese will also prevent your tomato toast from getting too soggy, whether it's a slice of toasted sourdough or crunchy baguette crostini.