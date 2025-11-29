Slather Tomato Toast With This Cheese For A Quick Breakfast That Feels Gourmet
Tomato toast is a fan favorite of things to have for breakfast. It's quick and inexpensive to make, flavorful, and satisfying, and we love that it's filling yet light enough to start the day without making me sluggish. It is also quite versatile, as you can use different kinds of tomatoes and complement them with a variety of toppings. And when you want to dress it up, simply slather your toast with herbed cream cheese before topping with the tomatoes for a treat that feels a bit elevated, equally at home on your computer desk as it is on a Sunday brunch buffet spread.
Commercial herbed cream cheese spreads like Boursin are available in most supermarkets, but it's something that you can easily make at home, exactly to your liking. Fresh herbs are one of the many things you can add to plain cream cheese to give it more flavor and make it look attractive, with pretty green flecks that also add a zingy pop. You can choose any combination of herbs that you prefer, and add extra ingredients like crushed garlic or smoked paprika to layer even more flavor, especially when the tomatoes are not at their best. A layer of herbed cream cheese will also prevent your tomato toast from getting too soggy, whether it's a slice of toasted sourdough or crunchy baguette crostini.
Other variations of tomato toast with cheese
Tomato, bread, and cheese are really wonderful together. Who can resist a gooey grilled cheese sandwich dipped in a creamy tomato soup? So, as you probably already guessed, there are other cheeses that work well on tomato toast depending on the finished product you crave.
For the ultimate tomato toastie to warm up a chilly day, try an assertive cheese like an aged cheddar or manchego, melted atop the tomato slices. A toastie like that will also work wonderfully with sundried tomatoes preserved in olive oil, if fresh tomatoes are not available. They are a great pantry staple to have on hand, and they will be fabulous atop cream cheese on toast, too.
Lightly roasted cherry tomatoes are the star of this tomato and burrata toast, and you can sub the burrata with fresh mozzarella or even mascarpone, a deliciously creamy cheese that you can enhance with cracked black pepper and chopped fresh herbs like basil or parsley, if you like. If you want to get fancy, make these easy confit tomatoes to top the toasts, then drizzle them with a little balsamic vinegar reduction and wow your brunch guests. Or try a cheesy version of pan con tomate, one of the most ubiquitous Spanish tapas, topped with thin slices of a firm, aged manchego or Mahón cheese. As you see, it's so easy to elevate your everyday tomato toast with your favorite cheese to make it extra special.