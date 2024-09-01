How To Pair Cheese And Tomatoes For The Ultimate Toasty Treat

Pizza may be the universal champion of cheese and tomato pairings, but when the produce is fresh and the weather is hot you should be stepping away from the oven and making some tomato toast. The crunch of toasted bread combined with the sweetness of a tangy, meaty tomato is the kind of thing that convinced mankind to put down the hunting spears and start growing crops in the first place. It's simple, elemental, and undeniable. You don't need any special gear; you don't need fancy techniques or a lot of time; and it will still knock the socks off almost anything else you'll eat during the year. The one thing you do need, however, is the right combination of ingredients. Grab a bland tomato that isn't ripe, or an underwhelming cheese, and you might as well be eating the bread by itself.

The centerpiece for tomato toast is the produce, which should be where most of the flavor is coming from, with everything else there to prop it up. There are two important things to look for when it comes to the type of tomatoes you choose for toast: They should be heirloom tomatoes and as fresh as possible. Non-heirloom varieties like beefsteak tomatoes have mostly been bred for characteristics like uniformity and durability, not taste, so heirloom breeds are the most likely to deliver big, sweet tomato flavor. If you can't find heirloom, tomatoes that are smaller, with a deep coloring and strong smell will taste best.