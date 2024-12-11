2-Ingredient Seasonings Your Store-Bought Potato Chips Need ASAP

One of the best things about traveling is discovering the flavors of potato chips that people prefer in different parts of the world. It may seem like an overly simple and trivial thing to notice, but as one of the most popular and abundant ready-made snacks available globally, the various flavors of potato chips commercially sold in different countries offer a little peek into the taste preferences of each specific region.

That's why in Mexico, you'll find chips seasoned with lime and chile; in South Africa, they like fruit chutney; in England, they favor cheese and onion; and in Scotland, they enjoy — you guessed it — haggis-flavored potato chips. If your favorite flavors are not available at the corner store, however, you can easily customize them yourself with just a couple of ingredients.

For better results, try warming the chips in the oven for just a few minutes spread over a cookie sheet so that the seasonings stick better to the potatoes. This step is not strictly necessary — you can just sprinkle the seasonings directly over the chips in a bowl or even in the bag, shaking gently to evenly spread the flavor throughout the chips. Here are a few ideas for combining just two ingredients to create bespoke flavors to jazz up your store-bought potato chips.

