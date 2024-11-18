The One Ingredient Upgrade That Will Improve Nearly All Of Your Chinese Dishes

We are all familiar with chicken bouillon, but have you ever used chicken powder in your recipes? Not to confuse you, but it turns out the two products are not one and the same. While powdered or cubed bouillon is seasoned with dehydrated vegetables, herbs, and spices like onion, garlic, celery, parsley, and turmeric, chicken powder is usually just chicken, with maybe a little salt or MSG only, so the flavor is closer to that of a simple roasted chicken. This makes chicken powder a versatile ingredient, adding a strong, real chicken taste to recipes, and according to chef Shirley Chung, it is especially suited for Chinese cuisine.

Advertisement

"The benefit of using chicken powder over broth or stock is you can get that instant flavor, adding umami without adding liquid to the dish. Especially when it comes to stir fry dishes," says Chung, a native of Beijing who immigrated to the U.S. to study and work in Silicon Valley but ended up attending culinary school and eventually working in restaurants with the likes of Thomas Keller and José Andrés.

The chef emphasized chicken powder's use, saying, "Dry and properly glazed is what we're looking for in a good stir fry, not wet and brothy."