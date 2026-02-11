For Truly Fluffy Pancakes, Replace The Milk With This Shelf-Stable Alternative

Whether you're making them from scratch or using your favorite store-bought pancake mix, "fluffy" is the adjective you want pancakes to live up to. A basic pancake batter consists of flour, milk, eggs, and sweetener. But you can replace the fresh splash of dairy with a can of evaporated milk for a shelf-stable alternative that will enhance your pancakes' flavor and texture.

Essentially milk that has been reduced to eliminate most of its water content, evaporated milk is a thick, creamy, slightly sweet dairy alternative that has a 2-year long shelf life. But its uses go far beyond replacing a glass of milk. The ingredient is your secret weapon to richer, fluffier pancakes. Due to its lower moisture content, evaporated milk will create an especially thick pancake batter that helps trap air bubbles, resulting in a lighter, fluffier, and taller pancake. Furthermore, the concentrated fat content in evaporated milk ensures a more even fat distribution in the pancake batter, leading to a more velvety, creamier batter consistency and tender crumb without sacrificing structural integrity. Lastly, the sweet and milky taste of evaporated milk will bring depth of flavor and add a nicely browned, caramelized exterior.

You can replace regular milk or buttermilk in a pancake recipe with about the same amount amount of evaporated milk. Some pancake recipes vary in how much evaporated milk to add based on the amount of other wet ingredients required. For example, if you're only adding one egg, you might need to add more evaporated milk or (use less and thin it out with water) than if you're adding two eggs.