Upgrade Your Stack Of Pancakes With A Delectable Bourbon Twist

You can always make bourbon syrup at home with a few basic ingredients. Although any variety will do, high-quality bourbon will ensure the flavors are more pronounced and layered. With the bourbon ready, the only things you'll need are sugar and water (although some recipes simply use maple syrup as a base). The process starts with boiling these two ingredients together and then lowering the heat to a simmer and stirring until the sugar dissolves. With the liquid removed from the heat, pour in around 1 tablespoon of bourbon before cooking it again. After a few minutes of stirring, you should have a dark, luscious (although not too thick) syrup. Let it cool, refrigerate it, and the next time you're whipping up pancakes, it should be ready to use.

With the syrup on the pancakes, you've still got room for more customization. Sometimes, just a sprinkle of toasted nuts is enough. Fresh fruits are always stellar for adding pops of vibrancy that contrast the syrup's depth. Need something bright and playful? Orange is your answer, whether it's just a few slices laid over top, the juice squeezed into the batter, or both. When summer rolls around, peaches never disappoint, and neither do berries — as proven by this roasted berry and buttermilk pancakes recipe. Come fall, pumpkin pancakes laced with a few warm spices are the best way to start the morning. Since bourbon and bacon are such great friends, it wouldn't be too farfetched to sprinkle a few tiny pieces onto your pancakes, either. If you have time, go one step further and make bourbon candied bacon for a decadent breakfast worth waking up to.

