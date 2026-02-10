10 Scandals That Rocked Aldi

Decades since it was founded in the early 1960s in Essen, Germany, by the Albrecht family, Aldi has become a household name around the world. In the U.S. alone, there are more than 2,600 Aldi stores, with hundreds more set to open very soon. Of course, the discount retailer is loved for its low prices and private-label products, but like most major corporations, Aldi is not perfect.

In fact, Aldi has survived several serious scandals over the years. We're talking about everything from wage theft accusations to hygiene breaches to major lawsuits and exploding burgers. Yes, you read that correctly. Aldi, it turns out, has quite a colorful history.

Intrigued? We were, too. Keep reading to discover some of the biggest scandals that have rocked Aldi in the past. Spoiler alert: This list involves more than one incident with a cocaine shipment. We told you, colorful history.