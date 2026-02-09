This Savory Filling Makes Sandwiches Feel Complete — Without Meat

At its most basic, a sandwich is defined as prepared ingredients placed between two pieces of bread. And the world has taken full advantage of this broad definition to come up with a wealth of recipes. Proteins like cold cuts, tuna salad, chicken cutlets, and even eggs tend to be the stars of the show, but the savory filling that makes sandwiches feel complete without animal products is mushrooms.

The epitome of umami-richness, mushrooms are savory, funky, and earthy all at once with a satisfyingly meaty, juicy, and tender texture. They have a robust enough flavor and chew to make them take the lead in your next meat-free sandwich. Plus, there are so many different varieties of mushrooms that you can make a new sandwich every day for weeks.

Mushrooms have unique textures and flavors, many of which are well-known meat substitutes. For example, oyster mushrooms are the perfect substitutes for chicken, while portobellos and cremini mushrooms are meaty and rich enough to substitute for steak. Enoki, shiitake, and King oyster mushrooms are funky enough to bring an almost oceanic umami akin to fish. Not only does their meaty flavor and texture substitute meat, but many types of mushrooms have protein content of their own. Portobellos contain around 3 grams of protein per cup; considering mushrooms cook down to about a quarter of their raw size, you're potentially looking at 5 grams of protein per sandwich. Pairing mushrooms with protein-rich spreads like hummus and cheese will supply all the protein you need.