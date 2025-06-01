The Mushroom That Makes The Perfect Substitute For Chicken
Very rarely does "tastes just like chicken" apply to plants, but the meaty taste of certain mushrooms definitely resonates with the common phrase. Vegan meat alternatives like tofu or tempeh are typically the first in line to replace poultry, but there's one mushroom alternative a vegan recipe developer says makes the perfect stand-in.
For Nisha Vora, author of "Big Vegan Flavor" and foodie creator behind Rainbow Plant Life, only one type of fungi is the clear winner for replacing chicken. "Oyster mushrooms are the MVP here, and increasingly available at many supermarkets," she says. "They're sold in clusters and have a velvety and naturally meat-esque texture." The mushrooms have a subtly savory taste with a hint of spice that some people liken to anise. It's the oyster mushroom structure, however, that Vora says can mimic chicken in practically any situation.
"They're not too strong in flavor, and they absorb marinades and breadings exceptionally well," she states. "When seared or especially deep-fried, they become remarkably similar to chicken in texture." Raw oyster mushrooms have a spongy, soft feel, but when cooked, they transform into whatever chicken recipe you're replicating. They crisp up pretty well when fried, but can also take on the velvety nature of marinated and stir-fried chicken.
How to prep oyster mushrooms for cooking
When making vegan fried chicken, Vora says that oyster mushrooms are pretty similar to prepare to actual chicken, with just one extra step beforehand. She instructs, "You'll want to tear oyster mushrooms into small or medium clusters, cutting off any tough white stems at the bottom." From there, you can prepare them like how fried chicken is typically cooked.
"Dunk the clusters in plant-based milk, then dredge them in a seasoned breading mixture (cornstarch, flour, salt, and spices of choice), and repeat the process," explains Vora, adding that double dredging the mushrooms helps the breading to stick better and gives them a crunchier finish. "Then, deep fry them in oil around 350 degrees Fahrenheit for six to eight minutes, or until crispy and golden brown on the outside."
If you like a crispy finish without using as much oil, you can whip up fried mushrooms in the oven or air fryer, instead. Follow the same dredging process that Vora laid out, but add in cornflakes or panko for an extra crunchy exterior. Afterwards, heat the mushrooms at 425 degrees in the oven for 20 minutes or 400 degrees in the air fryer for 12 minutes, making sure to flip them halfway through. Alternatively, you can retain some of the fungi's velvety texture with our recipe for crispy seared oyster mushrooms. The mushrooms develop a browned, crisp exterior, while still remaining tender on the inside.