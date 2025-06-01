The Mushroom That Makes The Perfect Substitute For Chicken

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Very rarely does "tastes just like chicken" apply to plants, but the meaty taste of certain mushrooms definitely resonates with the common phrase. Vegan meat alternatives like tofu or tempeh are typically the first in line to replace poultry, but there's one mushroom alternative a vegan recipe developer says makes the perfect stand-in.

For Nisha Vora, author of "Big Vegan Flavor" and foodie creator behind Rainbow Plant Life, only one type of fungi is the clear winner for replacing chicken. "Oyster mushrooms are the MVP here, and increasingly available at many supermarkets," she says. "They're sold in clusters and have a velvety and naturally meat-esque texture." The mushrooms have a subtly savory taste with a hint of spice that some people liken to anise. It's the oyster mushroom structure, however, that Vora says can mimic chicken in practically any situation.

"They're not too strong in flavor, and they absorb marinades and breadings exceptionally well," she states. "When seared or especially deep-fried, they become remarkably similar to chicken in texture." Raw oyster mushrooms have a spongy, soft feel, but when cooked, they transform into whatever chicken recipe you're replicating. They crisp up pretty well when fried, but can also take on the velvety nature of marinated and stir-fried chicken.