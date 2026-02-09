This Simple Step Will Seriously Transform Your Homemade Onion Rings

Onion rings are a refreshing change from the standard french fry side we typically serve with our burgers and dogs. If you want to make onion rings at home, Bob Bennett, head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, has a simple step that will seriously transform them into the best possible versions of themselves.

While there are plenty of ingredients to elevate the onion ring batter, chef Bennett shares a pre-batter step that'll optimize the flavor of the onions. "I think marinating the onion rings [in buttermilk] can help," he says. You've probably heard of buttermilk soaked chicken, wherein the acidity in the buttermilk ensures juicy and tender baked or fried chicken. In the case of onions, says chef Bennett, "it often can help mellow some of the harsh onion bite but is tricky to make sure it doesn't marinate too long." Indeed, you don't want onions to lose their crispness. Recipes recommend a 30 minute to 2 hour soak.

Apart from mellowing the sharp bite of the onion, buttermilk brings a subtle yet delightfully sour twang to the mix for even more depth of flavor. Buttermilk also acts as a binding agent for the dry dredging you will add them to when they're done soaking. Furthermore, you can develop even more depth of flavor with a buttermilk marinade by adding additional seasonings. Chef Bennett recommends salt, pepper, and cayenne. After initially dredging the marinated rings through flour, run them through a second dredging of buttermilk and flour for shatteringly crispy results.