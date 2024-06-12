The Single Spice That'll Kick Your Homemade Onion Rings Up A Notch

Crispy, golden, and moreish, homemade onion rings are simply irresistible. Make them right and these heavenly halos have a crunchy, flavor-packed exterior and a tender middle. But if you want to kick your classic recipe up a notch, try intensifying that onion-y taste by incorporating a single spice into your batter: onion powder.

This pale yellow seasoning is made by dehydrating washed and trimmed fresh onions until over 95% of their moisture is removed. These parched bulbs are then ground into a fine powder, ready to be used in countless recipes, rubs, and marinades. Imbued with a deep, allium flavor, onion powder can be used as a substitute for any dish where fresh onions are featured. Simply use a tablespoon of onion powder for every medium onion that your recipe calls for.

Adding onion powder to the wet batter for onion rings lends the dish a deep, onion-y flavor that's both sweet and savory without doubling up on the existing harshness that's already present in the body of the fresh onions; it has a mellower aroma that's stripped of that pungent bite. Further, the dry, concentrated powder (which has a long shelf life of around two years) won't dilute the consistency of your batter in the same way a liquid condiment like soy or hot sauce would.