Next Time You Make Onion Rings, Add This Booze To The Batter (We're Not Talking Beer)
The magic of a perfect onion ring is hard to overstate: hot, crunchy, salty, and most of all, light. For a fluffy batter that's transformative, try Prosecco; it tastes lighter than beer and is a bit sweeter. Yep, the same sparkling Italian wine you pour into your brunch mimosas can also transform your onion rings.
It all comes down to bubbles. Those tiny pockets of carbon dioxide in the batter expand very rapidly when they hit hot oil, creating lots and lots of magical, airy pockets. The result is a delicate, lacy crust that keeps the onion tender without being heavy and oily. Prosecco elegantly elevates this classic burger side, making those onion rings feel right at home when plopped on top of steak Diane or steak au poivre.
Carbonated batters rely on science to trap air and steam, but it's about the foam, too. Beer and Prosecco both have it upon pouring, and it's why whipped egg whites are one of the secrets to perfect tempura batter. The foam acts as a heat insulator, frying the batter and turning it golden while allowing the onion to gently cook.
Because it's naturally higher in sugar, Prosecco also gives the batter a touch of sweetness. The wine's subtle fruit notes offer a bright balance in the flavor department, too. To keep the flavor more neutral, use sparkling water instead.
Whenever Prosecco is on the menu, plan on these dishes, too
Don't stop at onion rings; any chef will tell you that same Prosecco batter is how to fry mushrooms perfectly, too — or vegetables like zucchini and eggplant. And if you're a fan of shrimp and catfish po-boys, there is absolutely nothing wrong with adding some bubbles to your cornmeal-based batters. Think Prosecco fried chicken for your family and friends on a weekend afternoon.
And if Prosecco isn't your thing, by all means, fry some food with champagne or a fruity Belgian lambic, one of the absolute best beers to satisfy a sweet tooth. It makes a frothy batter with lots of depth that's a perfect contrast to any fried savory snack.
No matter the recipe, the trick to frying is keeping the batter cold and the oil hot. Whisk your dry ingredients, add the eggs, and remember: a cup of chilled Prosecco for every two cups of flour makes a thin, silky batter. Always dip the onion slices into a separate mixture of seasoned flour first; this helps the batter cling. The result: light, shatter-batter-crispy perfection that practically melts on your tongue.
Once you start frying with Prosecco, it only makes sense to drink it alongside your golden creations. There's a Prosecco wine for every situation, especially rich, salty ones. An extra dry selection cuts through the decadence of it all like a champ, so if you're going to drink Prosecco, you might as well fry up some fun bites, too.