Next Time You Make Onion Rings, Add This Booze To The Batter (We're Not Talking Beer)

The magic of a perfect onion ring is hard to overstate: hot, crunchy, salty, and most of all, light. For a fluffy batter that's transformative, try Prosecco; it tastes lighter than beer and is a bit sweeter. Yep, the same sparkling Italian wine you pour into your brunch mimosas can also transform your onion rings.

It all comes down to bubbles. Those tiny pockets of carbon dioxide in the batter expand very rapidly when they hit hot oil, creating lots and lots of magical, airy pockets. The result is a delicate, lacy crust that keeps the onion tender without being heavy and oily. Prosecco elegantly elevates this classic burger side, making those onion rings feel right at home when plopped on top of steak Diane or steak au poivre.

Carbonated batters rely on science to trap air and steam, but it's about the foam, too. Beer and Prosecco both have it upon pouring, and it's why whipped egg whites are one of the secrets to perfect tempura batter. The foam acts as a heat insulator, frying the batter and turning it golden while allowing the onion to gently cook.

Because it's naturally higher in sugar, Prosecco also gives the batter a touch of sweetness. The wine's subtle fruit notes offer a bright balance in the flavor department, too. To keep the flavor more neutral, use sparkling water instead.