One Of The Most Underrated Sparkling Waters You Could Ever Drink, According To Reddit

There are many types of carbonated water, from club soda to seltzer to hop water, not to mention the plethora of flavored carbonated waters available these days. With all those different types and brands on the market, thirsty consumers are bound to have opinions and pick favorites. Reddit has no shortage of users with strong opinions, especially when it comes to staying hydrated. A post by Reddit user Manejar calls the underrated Jarritos Mineragua Sparkling Water "sparking water's best kept secret," saying that the bubbles in Mineragua are firm and that the drink's taste is "solid." They also proclaim that "for this price I will be hoarding this," as they only paid $1.90 for a 1.5-liter plastic bottle, which is quite a steal in today's economy.

The source matters when it comes to picking the best-tasting water, so what might surprise you is that Mineragua is made from Mexican tap water, which then has added minerals and carbon dioxide for carbonation. Mineragua contains higher amounts of carbon dioxide than its competitors, and the taste is slightly different than other sparkling waters that are instead sourced from natural springs. In another Reddit post, user Gabemann2000 agrees about the high levels of bubbles, and suggests choosing Mineragua for "when you want extreme carbonation," calling the drink in the glass bottle "absolutely refreshing."