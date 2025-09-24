One Of The Most Underrated Sparkling Waters You Could Ever Drink, According To Reddit
There are many types of carbonated water, from club soda to seltzer to hop water, not to mention the plethora of flavored carbonated waters available these days. With all those different types and brands on the market, thirsty consumers are bound to have opinions and pick favorites. Reddit has no shortage of users with strong opinions, especially when it comes to staying hydrated. A post by Reddit user Manejar calls the underrated Jarritos Mineragua Sparkling Water "sparking water's best kept secret," saying that the bubbles in Mineragua are firm and that the drink's taste is "solid." They also proclaim that "for this price I will be hoarding this," as they only paid $1.90 for a 1.5-liter plastic bottle, which is quite a steal in today's economy.
The source matters when it comes to picking the best-tasting water, so what might surprise you is that Mineragua is made from Mexican tap water, which then has added minerals and carbon dioxide for carbonation. Mineragua contains higher amounts of carbon dioxide than its competitors, and the taste is slightly different than other sparkling waters that are instead sourced from natural springs. In another Reddit post, user Gabemann2000 agrees about the high levels of bubbles, and suggests choosing Mineragua for "when you want extreme carbonation," calling the drink in the glass bottle "absolutely refreshing."
Mineragua's tiny bubbles pack a punch
While some fans laud Mineragua for its high levels of tiny bubbles, they also issue mild warnings for fellow drinkers. In a Mineragua appreciation post, user CharmingAwareness545 refers to the carbonation as "wild," saying that they "have to slowly tip [the bottle] while drinking to avoid an explosion." Another user commented that they prefer Mineragua in a glass bottle, noting that the water sold in plastic bottles doesn't feel as carbonated as the glass bottles. The debate for first place in the carbonated water race rages on, however, with many Redditors claiming Topo Chico as their favorite, citing the different taste and the fact that Mineragua is still just carbonated tap water.
Unlike its competitor Topo Chico, which is simply mineral water and carbon dioxide, Mineragua contains salt, as well as sodium bicarbonate, citrate, and sulfate, which all contribute to its unique taste. Another surprising fact is that Novamex, the company behind the distribution of Jarritos and Mineragua, is actually based in Texas, not Mexico. Mineragua can be found at Costco, Walmart, and Target, among other retailers, and we suggest seeking out the glass bottles for optimal carbonation. When it comes to absorption, thankfully, carbonated water is still hydrating, as the carbon dioxide doesn't impede your body's ability to hydrate, so no matter which brand you choose, your body will appreciate you staying hydrated.