16 High-Protein Sam's Club Products Worth Buying
There's a lot that goes into keeping the body running. Protein is essential for a surprising number of reasons: It helps maintain cells and connective tissues, it's a key part of your immune system, it supplies energy, and it's even necessary for balancing body fluids. Fortunately, there are a lot of ways to add protein to your meal plan. There are a slew of ingredients that have more protein than you might realize — like pumpkin seeds and pasta — and for Sam's Club shoppers, there are many products just waiting for you to pick up.
It's easy to swap in some high-protein items in place of some grocery staples. Whether you're looking at quick snacks or shakes, ingredients you can add to your favorite meals, or quality meats to build entire dishes around, many options come to us via Member's Mark.
Before we get to our recommendations, let's explain how we got here. We wanted to offer a variety of options, from main course proteins to quick treats for those moments when you're feeling snackish. We scoured the Member's Mark product line for all kinds of great, high-protein options for every meal, then used customer reviews to choose the best. These products are highly-reviewed by scores of customers who appreciate them for their taste, versatility, value, and quality, and they each pack a hearty protein punch. Here's what you should look into adding to your cart, pantry, and meals.
Member's Mark Original (and Jalapeño) Beef Sticks
The Member's Mark Original Beef Sticks can be a good option for a quick bite that comes packed with protein. A single, 1-ounce stick has 9 grams of protein, and that's the same amount that comes in the brand's jalapeño version, too. They also get an almost shocking amount of high praise from customers, who say that they not only taste just as good as the name-brand beef sticks, but they're much more affordable — and that's a win.
They're compared to Slim Jims and Chomps a lot, with customers noting that these have a few advantages — including the fact that they're easy to open. They're not greasy, they hit the spot for those times you want a savory snack, and the jalapeño one has a bit of spicy, flavorful heat that isn't overpowering or overwhelming. There's no weird aftertaste, the 1-ounce portion size is satisfying, and many who have discovered them say they've earned a regular place on the shelf to keep the whole family happy.
Member's Mark Greek Yogurt
Member's Mark has a few different types of Greek yogurt, and even if you're not making parfaits for breakfast, it's a handy thing to keep in the fridge. You can easily use Greek yogurt in place of cream cheese, use it in place of mayo with your tuna salad, and in other applications, and of course, it's pretty tasty on its own. The 40-ounce nonfat plain Greek yogurt from Sam's Club comes with 18 grams of protein in a single, ¾ cup serving (and there's about seven in the package). There's also a honey vanilla option, and that comes with 7 grams of protein for a ⅔ cup serving.
Both varieties have become a go-to staple for scores of customers. Versatility is a huge draw here, as the plain in particular is fantastic for everything from smoothies to recipe swaps, dips, sauces, and even baked goods like cakes and brownies. It's perfectly delicious if you're planning on eating it plain or with some fruit, and the honey vanilla gets a lot of love, too. It's sweet without being too sweet, and can be used to thicken protein shakes for an even bigger protein boost.
Member's Mark Ultra-Filtered Milk Shake
Shakes can be a great way to add protein to your day, but we all know that they can sometimes come with a taste that makes you dread your afternoon treat rather than looking forward to it. That's not the case with the Member's Mark Ultra-Filtered Milk Shake, which has won a ton of fans for having a delightfully smooth texture, a pleasantly sweet vanilla flavor, and being so tasty that it's almost like treating yourself to a dessert shake. Some note that they've even used this to replace their usual coffee creamer or use it in smoothies in place of milk.
And of course, there's the protein content. One 11.5-ounce shake has 30 grams of protein, which is equal to about 60% of the standard, daily recommended intake. Add in the fact that it's incredibly convenient, and it's no wonder that this has become such a fan favorite.
Member's Mark Uncured Ham & Turkey Lunch Kit
We completely understand that sometimes, there are just not enough hours in the day. We're right there with you and can absolutely get on board with things that take some of the load off. That's where the Member's Mark Uncured Ham & Turkey lunch kits come in, and if you've ever wished for an adult version of Lunchables, they're here. Kits come with turkey or ham, Colby Jack cheese, and a chocolate chip cookie, and have either 13 grams of protein (for the turkey) or 15 grams (for the ham).
These are an all-around win for a quick snack, a fast lunch on-the-go, and some reviews note that they're so tasty, they're a great option for party snack trays. The meat is moist and tasty, the cheese fresh, and the cookie is, of course, a win, especially right out of the fridge. Convenience is a big selling point, sure, but it's not worth it if it doesn't taste good. These check all the boxes.
Member's Mark Extra Large Virginia Peanuts (and Cashews)
Peanuts are a tasty thing to keep on hand, and we're not just talking about a quick snack. There are all kinds of ways to use peanuts in cooking, from adding them to waffles to using them to thicken stew. Member's Mark offers a 34.5-ounce jug of extra-large Virginia peanuts that have 7 grams of protein per 1-ounce serving, and to make things easy, that's around 31 pieces. The cashews are comparable, offering 5 grams of protein per 1-ounce serving.
Both are highly-regarded for being delicious nuts at an affordable price point, and they're salty but not too salty. The peanuts are large (with plenty of whole ones) and perfect for a snack. The cashews don't have the greasy feeling that some nuts can have, and are a go-to for anyone looking to add a little protein kick any time of the day.
Member's Mark The Better Nut Bar
Nothing hits the spot like your own homemade granola bars, but Member's Mark has an option that's almost as good — and much, much easier. The Better Nut Bar has almonds, cashews, walnuts, and dark chocolate, with 6 grams of protein in every 1.41-ounce bar.
We've all been burned by overly-sweet, too sugary, processed-tasting granola bars, but these are widely regarded as a nutty sweet treat that you're going to want to eat. Some are shocked at how tasty these are, with some saying that they're better than name-brand granola bars by leaps and bounds. They're the perfect size to throw in a desk drawer or in the car, and have a unique texture that combines crunchy nuts and creamy chocolate. Plenty of customers who discovered these after getting an in-store sample say it's now their go-to afternoon snack.
Member's Mark Skinless, Boneless Ahi Tuna
For dinner or lunch, a simple seared ahi tuna is a protein that makes the meal feel fancy. Sam's Club makes it easy to serve with the Member's Mark skinless, boneless, center-cut ahi tuna steaks, which come with a completely respectable 29 grams of protein per 4-ounce serving.
And we get it — buying fish can be tricky, but Member's Mark gets consistently outstanding reviews from customers thrilled with individually-packed tuna filets that are easy to take out, defrost quickly, and use for a meal or to feed a whole family. You're not sacrificing anything here, and some say the quality is just as high as the fish served in sushi restaurants. They're convenient, easy to use, always tasty, and some even say that this is the fish that ruined restaurant fish for them, as nothing else can compare.
Member's Mark Natural Creamy Peanut Butter and Almond Butter
There are a surprising number of rather unconventional ways to use peanut butter, from turning it into a dipping sauce to drizzling it over ice cream or adding it to a smoothie. It's also a way to get some extra protein, especially considering the Member's Mark creamy peanut butter has 7 grams of protein in 2 tablespoons. The same amount is in the Member's Mark almond butter, and both come highly recommended by hundreds of customers.
Peanut butter is one of those things that can be very disappointing, but these varieties get high praise for being easily spreadable and for having a deliciously nutty taste that rivals the best name brands. Those who make the switch say they're not going back because they found that these more affordable options have excellent textures and consistency; plus, they are free of thickeners and artificial ingredients.
Member's Mark Boneless, Skinless Atlantic Salmon (canned and frozen)
Fish can be almost infinitely versatile, and keeping salmon on hand for an easy weeknight dinner is always a good idea. Member's Mark has a few different types of salmon that are high in protein, starting with boneless, skinless, canned Atlantic salmon. One whole can has 24 grams of protein, and it's perfect for a flavorful alternative to tuna. There are all kinds of creative ways to use canned salmon, and for this particular brand, customers consistently report large and brightly-colored chunks. The flavor is on point, too, and it tastes so good that you could absolutely opt for eating it plain, right out of the can.
Member's Mark frozen salmon also gets a ton of love from customers, who praise the individually-packaged filets for being easy to use, always tasty, and having a flavor that's not overly fishy. It's a staple that many keep for nights they need an easy dinner, and each 4-ounce serving comes with 23 grams of protein.
Member's Mark Mesquite Grilled Chicken Fillets
There's a lot to love about Member's Mark Mesquite Grilled Chicken Fillets, starting with the fact that every 3-ounce portion has 19 grams of protein. These fillets are also boneless, skinless, and fully cooked, making them perfect for everything from a quick sandwich for lunch, a chicken pot pie casserole for dinner, or adding to a protein-packed Cobb salad.
They come frozen, but they're easy to thaw and heat for deliciously moist, juicy, and flavorful chicken without fail. The mesquite flavoring isn't overpowering; they're incredibly versatile and can be used in a number of ways; the meat is ultra-tender; and it's the kind of thing that people keep in their freezer and call a game-changer. Some love it so much that they stock up with multiple bags and worry when they think they might run out, and it's easy to see why.
Member's Mark High Protein Nutritional Shake
Love chocolate, but tired of getting those weirdly fake-tasting, chalky protein shakes? We get it, and we also know that there's not always time in the morning to fuss around with protein powder. Fortunately, Sam's Club gets a ton of praise for the Member's Mark High Protein Nutritional Shakes, which pack a hefty 30 grams of protein into each shake.
Rave reviews say that this has become a staple purchase, as it's not only tasty and convenient, but makes for a great breakfast on-the-go. Many say that it tastes just as good as the more expensive brands, while others say it's perfect for adding a few dashes of mint flavoring to. The shakes are more affordable than name-brand options and have a smooth texture and a pleasant and rich chocolatey flavor. The easy-to-open bottles are a staple for many who want to turn that kick of protein into a treat.
Member's Mark Steak Strips
Jerky can be difficult to get right. Biting into a piece of tough jerky and wondering if you just dislocated your jaw is the worst, and to add insult to injury, some can be weirdly sweet or way too salty. Sometimes, it almost seems as if savory snackers get overlooked, and here's where products like the Member's Mark Steak Strips come in. There are 9 grams of protein in just 1 ounce of dried beef. These get high praise for being wonderfully tender and a delicious way to get extra protein in a small serving.
Strips are compared to something that just came off the BBQ, and are packed with the kind of flavor that allows the natural taste of the beef to shine through. Some call them the ideal snack and a perfect high-protein punch with a slightly smoky taste and easy-to-chew texture. They're great for traveling and easy to keep close at hand.
Member's Mark Premium Natural Chunk Chicken
There are a ton of great ways to elevate a simple can of chicken into a delicious meal, and it's even possible to take that chicken and turn it into a high-protein pizza crust. Brilliant, right? Member's Mark Premium Chunk Chicken Breast is a fan favorite for all kinds of uses, and it's doing some heavy lifting on the subject of protein, too: There are 19 grams of protein packed into a single, 3-ounce serving.
Canned chicken is another one of those things that can be hit-or-miss: We've all opened those cans and had to double-check that we didn't accidentally open tuna. Customers overwhelmingly report that this is the real deal, though, with flavorful chunks of chicken, no fillers, and since it's packed in water, it's easy to drain and use in all kinds of different ways. Forgot to plan ahead for dinner? Don't feel like cooking on a hot summer night? This has you covered.
Member's Mark Honey Almond Granola
Adding some extra protein to your diet doesn't have to feel like a chore, and some high-protein granola is a great way to do it. There are a number of uses for granola that go way beyond yogurt, as it can be used as a pie crust, as a streusel-like topping for muffins, or you can even incorporate it into bread. Use Member's Mark Honey Almond Granola, and you'll get an extra 6 grams of protein for every ⅔ cup serving.
Coupled with the Member's Mark Greek Yogurt, this one makes a parfait that checks all the boxes. Even alone, it's flavorful and delightfully crunchy, perfect for a quick snack. It's also easy to make something more substantial: Sprinkle on pancakes or cereal, serve alongside fresh fruit, or mix with peanut butter to make a textured, crunchy spread with even more of a protein punch.
Member's Mark Light String Cheese
Here's another one for those who are looking for a savory snack that comes with a decent amount of protein: Member's Mark Light String Cheese. Each stick has 6 grams of protein, and seriously, how can you go wrong with cheese?
You can't, and we're not alone in thinking that. This is a staple, go-to purchase for countless customers who say that whenever they hit Sam's Club, they stock up on multiple packages, because it's just as packed with flavor as it is with protein. It's the ideal size for a snack and is just as tasty as any name-brand. Wrap it in a slice of deli meat, slice and serve on skewers, or add it to a lettuce wrap; it brings some serious cheese flavor. It peels apart to be perfectly stringy, and that's part of the fun, isn't it?
Member's Mark Butter Chicken
Ready-to-go meals are always great for those days when you have a time crunch, and the Member's Mark Indian Butter Chicken from Sam's Club gets a ton of consistently outstanding reviews. One 5-ounce serving is packed full of 14 grams of protein. Since it's fully cooked, it's a matter of heating this one up for a few minutes — if that sounds like it's too good to be true, it isn't.
Customers recommend keeping this one on hand for a meal that's just as delicious as it is quick, noting that the chicken is tender, the sauce is well-balanced, spicy, and creamy, while there's enough of it that it can be stretched over rice or added to vegetables. Some claim that it's so good it tastes like it came from the local Indian restaurant, and it's a go-to meal the whole family can love.
Methodology
In order to make our recommendations on the best high-protein items from Sam's Club, we started with some personal experience and stuck solely with Member's Mark products. To make it onto our list, products needed to be high in protein in relation to serving size, have overwhelmingly positive reviews from customers, and we gave preference to versatile products that can be used in many ways. We looked for the products that customers noted they bought multiples of, were go-to staple items, and were highly-praised for taste, consistency, and ease of use.