16 High-Protein Sam's Club Products Worth Buying

There's a lot that goes into keeping the body running. Protein is essential for a surprising number of reasons: It helps maintain cells and connective tissues, it's a key part of your immune system, it supplies energy, and it's even necessary for balancing body fluids. Fortunately, there are a lot of ways to add protein to your meal plan. There are a slew of ingredients that have more protein than you might realize — like pumpkin seeds and pasta — and for Sam's Club shoppers, there are many products just waiting for you to pick up.

It's easy to swap in some high-protein items in place of some grocery staples. Whether you're looking at quick snacks or shakes, ingredients you can add to your favorite meals, or quality meats to build entire dishes around, many options come to us via Member's Mark.

Before we get to our recommendations, let's explain how we got here. We wanted to offer a variety of options, from main course proteins to quick treats for those moments when you're feeling snackish. We scoured the Member's Mark product line for all kinds of great, high-protein options for every meal, then used customer reviews to choose the best. These products are highly-reviewed by scores of customers who appreciate them for their taste, versatility, value, and quality, and they each pack a hearty protein punch. Here's what you should look into adding to your cart, pantry, and meals.