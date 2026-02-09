10 Best High-Fiber Items At Aldi
According to the USDA, less than 10% of Americans meet the daily recommended intake for dietary fiber consumption. This nutrient is essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system, and helps to keep us feeling fuller for longer, and most adults should be consuming at least 25 grams per day. America's fiber gap can be partly attributed to the nation's reliance on processed foods, such as pastries, cakes, and pasta, which are typically made with refined white flour. Busy lifestyles, of course, make these convenience foods appealing, but a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is the best way to hit fiber goals. And, there are plenty of everyday grocery store picks that can help.
If Aldi is your supermarket of choice, you're in luck, because this budget-friendly chain offers a wide range of fiber-rich staples. Opting for fresh produce is always a good idea, but there are countless items in the pantry, snack, and freezer aisles to consider, too, so you can meet your fiber needs without sacrificing convenience. We evaluated the products on this list by conducting careful research of Aldi's product lineup, and referred to various online sources to assess which products were most popular amongst shoppers. You'll find more details about our methodology at the end of this article, but for now, let's take a look at the top 10 high-fiber foods that Aldi has to offer.
Southern Groove Pitted Prunes
First up, we have this handy tub of pitted prunes from Aldi's Southern Grove range. Serving as a convenient, budget-friendly snack, this product delivers around 3 grams per serving (four to five prunes). Prunes are essentially plums that have been pitted and dried, and the result is a sweet, chewy, shelf-stable fruit that's full of concentrated fruity flavor.
Prunes contain both soluble and insoluble fiber — the two key forms of this nutrient. The former acts as a stool softener, while the latter speeds up gut transit time, and together they help to keep digestive function running smoothly. Prunes are also an excellent source of sorbitol, a natural sugar alcohol that's particularly effective for relieving constipation. They're rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals too, including vitamin K, boron, potassium, and iron.
These sticky dried fruits are ideal for everyday snacking, but there are also plenty of other ways to put them to use in your cooking and baking. They make a fantastic addition to oatmeal bowls, smoothies, granola bars, and desserts, where they add heaps of natural sweetness without the need for refined sugar. You can even incorporate them into savory dishes, whether that's a refreshing leafy salad or a hearty meat stew.
Simply Nature Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are another top pick for anyone looking to boost their fiber intake, and Aldi is a great place to stock up on this nutrient-packed superfood. Sold under the supermarket's Simply Nature product line, these tiny seeds come in a convenient resealable bag, making them super easy to store and sprinkle whenever you want to add fiber to your meals or snacks. Each 2-tablespoon serving will provide an impressive 8 grams of fiber, and comes with a whole host of other health benefits, too. Chia seeds are a great source of protein and are packed full of antioxidants, which help to protect our cells against free radical damage. They also contain a good dose of calcium, magnesium, and B vitamins, so these small-but-mighty seeds are certainly a well-rounded choice.
While they're a popular addition to breakfast bowls and a go-to for whipping up a creamy chia pudding, chia seeds will also fit seamlessly into an array of other recipes. Try using them to thicken a healthy homemade jam or whip up a batch of wholesome seeded crackers. When mixed with water, chia seeds also serve as an effective egg replacement in vegan baking, whether you're making brownies, cookies, or cakes.
L'oven Fresh 12 Grain Bread
At 3 grams of fiber per slice, Aldi's L'oven Fresh 12 Grain Bread is a must-try. By swapping your usual toast or sandwich bread for this fiber-rich alternative, you'll significantly boost your daily intake, with no extra effort required. This bread's impressive fiber content comes from a medley of whole grains, such as barley, oats, and wheat, which also add extra protein into the mix. This makes the loaf a far more nutritious option than your average refined white bread, and means each slice will leave you feeling fuller for longer.
This bread is said to boast a hearty texture and flavor, and it's sturdy enough to load with all of your sandwich favorites. It also toasts brilliantly and makes a great base for adorning with tasty toppings like smashed avocado, cream cheese, or nut butter. It's still an affordable option, too, coming in at $2.85 for a 24-ounce loaf (at the time of writing).
Simply Nature Black Bean Chips
Your daily snacks are a great place to pack in some extra fiber, and Aldi's Simply Nature Black Bean Tortilla Chips can help you hit your goals. These crunchy chips are made with whole-grain corn, black beans, and flaxseeds, and offer 3 grams of fiber per serving. They're also naturally gluten-free, contain no artificial preservatives, and are higher in protein than your average corn tortilla chip, so they're really a win-win pick.
These black bean chips can be enjoyed much like any other tortilla chips. They're round in shape rather than triangular, but still perfect for dunking into guacamole, hummus, or salsa, or piling with Mexican-inspired toppings to create an epic nacho stack. The black beans don't dramatically alter the flavor here, with the overall profile being salty and crunchy as you'd expect. Note, however, that the flaxseeds give the chips a more rustic feel than standard corn-based varieties.
Southern Grove Seed & Raisin Trail Mix
What better way to keep yourself fuelled on the go than with a bag of crunchy, nutty trail mix? This beloved snack is perfect for munching on by the handful for a quick and satisfying energy boost, and it'll contribute to your daily fiber needs, too. Aldi's Southern Grove line features a variety of different trail mix products, and its classic Seed & Raisin medley is a standout. This is a nutritious blend of peanuts, almonds, pepitas, sunflower seeds, cashews, and raisins, and the only additives are oil and salt. A serving contains 2 grams of fiber, along with a welcome dose of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.
The Seed & Raisin trail mix leans into the moreish salty-sweet flavor combo, but if you prefer something with a bit of spice, you might prefer Aldi's Cajun Trail Mix, which features corn sticks, butter toffee peanuts, honey roasted sesame seeds, and a delicious blend of Cajun-inspired herbs and spices. Or, there's the Mountain Trail Mix, which goes heavy on the nuts and raisins, but amps up the indulgence with the addition of candy-coated chocolate bites. You'll also find honey nut varieties, fruitier tropical mixes, and those loaded with peanut butter and chocolate drops, which all pack in that same 2 grams of fiber per serving.
Season's Choice Steamed Edamame
Eating a variety of veggies is a great way to ensure your diet meets daily fiber recommendations, and while Aldi's fresh produce aisles might be the first port of call, don't forget that the freezer section is also home to plenty of nutritious options. Season's Choice Steamed Edamame beans are a convenient, economical, and delicious way to add fiber and plant-based protein to your plate, coming in at $2.75 for a generous 16-ounce bag. Add a portion (130 grams) to your meal, and you'll increase the fiber content by 6 grams, all while benefitting from the beans' naturally sweet, nutty flavor.
Before you tuck into the beans, make sure to remove their tough, inedible shells. Aldi recommends sprinkling the boiled or microwaved beans with coarse sea salt and serving them as a simple appetizer, perhaps as part of an Asian-inspired meal. The idea is to gently squeeze the pods and pop the beans out into your mouth. Alternatively, you could deshell the beans before serving and mix them into rice bowls, soups, salads, or stir-fries. They'll pair beautifully with a wide range of seasonings, including garlic, paprika, chili, and lemon.
Simply Nature Sea Salt Popcorn
Popcorn is often prized for its low-calorie nature, but did you know that this moreish snack is also an excellent source of fiber? The healthiest approach here is to choose a product with no added sugar or preservatives, and Aldi's Simple Nature Sea Salt Popcorn ticks all of the boxes. Made with nothing more than whole-grain corn, sunflower oil, and salt, it's also certified organic and naturally gluten-free. This wholesome snack will provide 3 grams of fiber per 1-ounce serving, and just 130 calories.
Shoppers love the taste of this product, describing it as crunchy, buttery, and seasoned with just the right amount of salt. There's no doubting this snack's appeal when enjoyed straight from the bag, but you could absolutely jazz it up with some extra ingredients if desired. Try tossing the popcorn with additional seasonings like paprika, garlic powder, or ranch powder, or mixing in some grated Parmesan cheese. A sweet-and-salty approach will work great too, so feel free to drizzle some melted chocolate over the popcorn, or create a fun snack mix by combining it with other treats like mini pretzels, M&M's, nuts, or peanut butter cups.
Simply Nature 90 Second Quinoa and Brown Rice
There isn't always time for boiling grains from scratch, and that's where Aldi's easy microwaveable pouches come in handy. Grab a bag of Simply Nature 90 Second Quinoa & Brown Rice, and you'll have a healthy, flavorful, fiber-rich base for your meal in no time at all. Each pack contains 3 grams of fiber, thanks to a blend of long-grain brown rice, red quinoa, and black quinoa (all organic). These are coated with oil and seasonings, with garlic being the predominant flavor, which leaves the tender grains with a delightfully aromatic, savory taste.
To warm the grains, you'll partially tear open the top of the pouch and pop it in the microwave (yes, you guessed it, for 90 seconds). There's also the option to saute the grains in a skillet with a splash of water until heated through. Now, they're ready to pair with sides of your choice. Boost the fiber content further by serving them with steamed or roasted veggies, canned beans, or lentils. They'll also make a fitting accompaniment to various proteins, such as salmon, chicken, or tofu. Or, you could use them to stuff bell peppers, add sustenance to soups and stews, or give burritos a nutritious twist.
Season's Choice Frozen Berry Medley
Another wonderfully versatile pick, this Season's Choice Berry Medley is a smart staple to stock your freezer with. Having frozen berries on hand means you'll always have something nutritious to toss into your breakfast, dessert, or bake of the day, with zero prep required. Each serving will contribute 5 grams of fiber to your daily recommended intake, plus a significant dose of immune-boosting vitamin C.
This colorful blend of strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries contains no added sugars or preservatives. The packaging states that the berries have been picked at peak freshness, and promptly frozen to lock in their nutrients and natural sweet-tart flavor, so you can enjoy that freshly-picked taste straight from the freezer. There are endless ways to use these berries, though they'll shine scattered over oatmeal bowls, stirred into pancake batter, or blitzed into smoothies. They're amazing in sweet treats like muffins, cobblers, pie, and quick breads, and an ideal base for crafting a fruity homemade ice cream.
If your recipe requires the berries to be defrosted beforehand, just let them sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes, or pop them in the microwave for 30 seconds or so. Just be mindful that they'll likely leak some of their liquid.
Millville Fiber Now 70 Calorie Lemon Bars
Pre-packaged bars make snacking on the go a breeze, but not all offer that much in the way of nutrients. Aldi's Millville Fiber Now Lemon Bars, on the other hand, are impressively high in fiber, despite their treat-like taste. Each soft-baked bar packs a very respectable 6 grams of fiber, so they're absolutely worth trying in place of your usual snacks if you want a more filling, fiber-rich option for busy days.
Loaded with lemon-flavored pieces and topped with a yogurt-style drizzle, the zesty bites offer a good balance of indulgence and practicality. They're sweet enough to satisfy those mid-afternoon cravings, while delivering all of the health benefits that come with fiber. And their individually wrapped format is a big plus, making them easy to toss into your bag as you dash out the door.
The main source of fiber here is chicory root extract, a naturally derived ingredient rich in a specific type of soluble dietary fiber called inulin. Chicory root extract is also found in other products from Aldi's Fiber Now range, including the Chocolate Fudge Bars and Cinnamon Coffee Cake Bars, which make great alternatives if lemon isn't your vibe.
Methodology
To compile this list of recommendations, we assessed fiber content per serving, considered versatility, and scoured online reviews to select items that had received a nod of approval from multiple customers. All of these products offer great value for money, and many stand out for their convenient approach to packaging. Choosing a broad selection of items was key, hence the inclusion of everything from ready-to-eat snacks and dried ingredients to frozen staples. Whatever your eating style, we hope this diverse lineup proves that hitting your fiber goals can be wonderfully simple, satisfying, and delicious.