10 Best High-Fiber Items At Aldi

According to the USDA, less than 10% of Americans meet the daily recommended intake for dietary fiber consumption. This nutrient is essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system, and helps to keep us feeling fuller for longer, and most adults should be consuming at least 25 grams per day. America's fiber gap can be partly attributed to the nation's reliance on processed foods, such as pastries, cakes, and pasta, which are typically made with refined white flour. Busy lifestyles, of course, make these convenience foods appealing, but a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is the best way to hit fiber goals. And, there are plenty of everyday grocery store picks that can help.

If Aldi is your supermarket of choice, you're in luck, because this budget-friendly chain offers a wide range of fiber-rich staples. Opting for fresh produce is always a good idea, but there are countless items in the pantry, snack, and freezer aisles to consider, too, so you can meet your fiber needs without sacrificing convenience. We evaluated the products on this list by conducting careful research of Aldi's product lineup, and referred to various online sources to assess which products were most popular amongst shoppers. You'll find more details about our methodology at the end of this article, but for now, let's take a look at the top 10 high-fiber foods that Aldi has to offer.