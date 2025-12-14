Prunes Vs Plums: One Is Dried And One Is Fresh, So Which Version Of The Fruit Has Better Nutritional Value?
With so many wholesome fruits and vegetables to choose from, getting more vitamins and nutrients into your diet doesn't have to be boring. If you're a fan of both fresh and dried fruit, then you're likely already familiar with the many different types of plums as well as prunes, their dried counterparts. When making a choice between prunes or plums, both of which offer significant nutritional value, determining which one is better for you will come down to a number of factors including your personal nutritional needs, seasonal availability, and, of course, your taste preferences.
Starting off with the basics, plums are a member of the prunus genus, a stone fruit which shares similarities to other fruits such as peaches and cherries. For a plum to become a prune, it must be dehydrated. This means that all moisture is removed from the fruit, turning it into a dried version. When pitting plums versus prunes, the nutritional values are similar in that both are a healthy choice, yet differ with regard to the specific makeup of vitamins and nutrients.
Calorically, prunes exceed plums by about five times the amount. Understandably, plums have a considerably higher water content than dehydrated prunes. Additionally, the latter also have a higher glycemic index. On the flip side, prunes contain more iron than you'd expect as well as more fiber and B vitamins than plums. Both have delicious culinary applications, too.
Healthy ways to enjoy prunes and plums
Simply snacking on either prunes or plums is a great way to get the nutritional benefits of each one with minimal effort. Pick a ripe plum, wash it gently, and eat it or a refreshing pick-me-up. Alternatively, you can chop up plums to add even more stone fruits to a chamomile stone fruit salad.
Similarly, prunes make an excellent snack on their own, particularly if you're wanting to show some extra love to your gut microbiome. Additionally, they can be added to a medley of dried fruit or even an on-the-go trail mix. Prune juice is also an effective preparation of the dried fruits, which is especially useful to treat constipation when used sparingly.
For more indulgent desserts, plums are ideal for use in coffee cakes, galettes, and even pies. Given their sweet taste and sticky texture, prunes can be used to fill danishes, blintzes, or dessert empanadas. When considering between picking up prunes or plums, it's a good idea to go with your gut and let your personal tastes lead the way.