11 Cascadian Farm Cereals, Ranked Worst To Best

If you love cereal but you're the kind of person who prefers to stick to organic foods for the most part, then you need to know about Cascadian Farm. This brand produces a large line of organic cereals in tons of different flavors, ranging from the crunchy, textured cereals that can help you meet your daily fiber requirements to the fun, kid-friendly cereals that come in chocolatey and fruit flavors. The brand offers some dupes of classic cereals that have been on store shelves for decades, all while giving them new twists.

As a true cereal lover, I wanted to learn more about what Cascadian Farm cereals had to offer. That's why I tasted my way through 11 varieties — paying careful attention to textures and flavor profiles — and I ranked them from worst to best. Of course, we all have different preferences when it comes to cereal, so my favorites may not be your preferred choice. However, by learning more about what each box of Cascadian Farm cereal has to offer, you might discover a new variety you want to try the next time you go to the grocery store. Let's take a closer look, so that you can find your new go-to breakfast.