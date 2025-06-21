We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's truly an interesting history of how cereal became a breakfast staple. Given its unique beginnings, the breakfast food, which got its start around the late 1800s and early 1990s, has evolved over time into a meal practically synonymous with sugary snack time and Saturday morning cartoons. In fact, America's best-selling cereal was probably your childhood favorite. Cheerios has had a long history in bowls across America and around the world since the breakfast cereal got its start in 1941, then called CheeriOats until its name was shortened in 1945. There are now a variety of Cheerios flavors consumers can choose from that range from basic to decadent, but one stands out above the rest for its great taste and versatility. Honey Nut Cheerios are a fan favorite flavor, whether served in a bowl with milk or eaten as a handful of delicious dry cereal.

Per Tasting Table's rankings, Honey Nut is, by far, the best flavor of Cheerios. In addition to being a gluten-free offering, Honey Nut Cheerios boast a balanced flavor that manages to keep the natural oats and sweetened honey glaze in perfect harmony. Rather than suffer another overly sweet cereal that tastes unnatural and unappetizing, Honey Nut Cheerios offers cereal connoisseurs a fully realized bowl of delight. What's more? These humble "O"s don't even need milk to shine.