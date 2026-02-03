Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival, is one of the world's biggest holidays. The 15-day celebration is not only observed in China, Singapore, Malaysia, and other Asian countries but by 2 billion people worldwide. That said, there are other Asian countries with their own, distinct Lunar New Year traditions, and like China's, they've been around for thousands of years.

Lunar New Year is actually just a general name for the celebration of the arrival of spring, which, according to the lunar calendar, starts on the second new moon after the winter solstice. Across Asia, it marks the beginning of a new year and is a period in which people honor ancestors and deities, practice traditions, and spend time with family, among other joyous activities. At the heart of the celebration, however, is a wide assortment of delicious foods that carry symbolic meaning, serving as the glue, or rather, vessel through which these traditions continue to pass from generation to generation.

While it is impossible to cover the full range of diverse foods enjoyed in each country, there are, in fact, specific dishes with more symbolic importance than others. Here is how food traditions vary across Asia during Lunar New Year celebrations.