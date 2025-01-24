Beef Tteokguk (Korean Lunar New Year Soup) Recipe

The best way to explain Korean Lunar New Year soup is to begin with Korean birthdays. Though the rules were officially changed in recent years, Koreans have long used a system that unifies age: Everyone turns one year older after eating a bowl of tteokguk on the first day of Lunar New Year. Of course, there are still birthdays complete with cake and candles, but the day you were born matters less than the year, when everyone therein shifts to the next age together. This simplifies things in a culture that deeply values seniority –- the difference of one year can entirely change how you interact with someone.

Not only is tteokguk the symbolic birthday dish for all South Koreans, it is also a warming, meaningful soup on its own. The soup consists of aromatic broth, ribbons of cooked egg, slices of seaweed, and, most importantly, thin medallions of rice cake that represent prosperity and good fortune. Even if the original meaning of the soup evolves, tteokguk will remain a definitive food of Seollol because of its importance in welcoming a healthy new year. In our recipe, tender, marinated beef is warmed in a rich broth that's filled with chewy, silky rice cakes. The luck aside (though it can't hurt), the soup is a delicious way to spend any January day, whether you're turning one year older or not.

