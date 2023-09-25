Preparing tea-marbled deviled eggs might be a bit simpler than you think. Begin by placing your eggs in a saucepan, covering them with an inch of water, and bringing everything to a boil. As soon as the water begins to bubble, remove the pot from heat and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then, drain the eggs and crack the shells gently with a wooden spoon, but not so much that the egg comes out. Fracture the shells just enough for the tea mixture to permeate.

Next, add black tea leaves (or bags), soy sauce, and Chinese five-spice to a saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil. Add the eggs and let everything simmer for 45 minutes, then cool for half an hour. To get the proper tea soak, you'll want to leave your eggs in the tea for at least 24 hours, though some steep theirs for four days. Place the mixture in an airtight container in the fridge for safekeeping while they marinate.

Peeling the eggs will then reveal their tea-soaked spider web pattern. To prepare them for deviling, cut them lengthwise and scoop out the yolks. Put the yolks in a food processor with mayonnaise, herbs, and spices of your choosing, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Using a piping bag or spoon, fill the empty egg halves with the yolk mixture and garnish with more herbs of your choice. Now they're ready to both serve and impress.