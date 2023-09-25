Marbled Deviled Eggs Are Soaked In Tea To Look As Good As They Taste
Though deviled eggs have a rich history and can be traced as far back as the Roman Empire, they're now synonymous with the American South. Tea-marinated eggs, meanwhile, are a beautifully delicate Chinese dish that many people enjoy daily. If you combine deviled and tea eggs, you end up with something special: a savory treat with tons of umami flavor. Plus, tea-marbled deviled eggs aren't only delicious, they can be served as gorgeous appetizers that are sure to impress.
Traditionally (and naturally), Chinese tea eggs are made with Chinese tea, but if you boil your partially cracked eggs in plain black tea, you can get a flavor reminiscent of Southern sweet tea — a traditional and excellent pairing with deviled eggs. If you're looking for even more Southern flavors to add to deviled eggs, try using pimento cheese and bacon. Adding minced jalapeño or horseradish to your deviled egg mixture will give 'em an extra kick.
How to prepare marbled deviled eggs
Preparing tea-marbled deviled eggs might be a bit simpler than you think. Begin by placing your eggs in a saucepan, covering them with an inch of water, and bringing everything to a boil. As soon as the water begins to bubble, remove the pot from heat and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then, drain the eggs and crack the shells gently with a wooden spoon, but not so much that the egg comes out. Fracture the shells just enough for the tea mixture to permeate.
Next, add black tea leaves (or bags), soy sauce, and Chinese five-spice to a saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil. Add the eggs and let everything simmer for 45 minutes, then cool for half an hour. To get the proper tea soak, you'll want to leave your eggs in the tea for at least 24 hours, though some steep theirs for four days. Place the mixture in an airtight container in the fridge for safekeeping while they marinate.
Peeling the eggs will then reveal their tea-soaked spider web pattern. To prepare them for deviling, cut them lengthwise and scoop out the yolks. Put the yolks in a food processor with mayonnaise, herbs, and spices of your choosing, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Using a piping bag or spoon, fill the empty egg halves with the yolk mixture and garnish with more herbs of your choice. Now they're ready to both serve and impress.