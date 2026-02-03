Crispy, Crunchy Peanut Butter Bark Is Only 3 Ingredients Away

There are seemingly endless sweet-and-savory snack combos available in the grocery store, from kettle corn mixes that combine cheesy and caramel-covered kernels to chocolate-covered nuts and salty cookies. However, none of these snacks are quite as satisfying as the ones you make yourself. Although it might seem like it's a lot of effort to create a "swalty" snack, there are several recipes that only call for three ingredients and open up the opportunity for endless customizations; chief among them is our peanut butter pretzel bark.

This recipe takes the idea behind so-called "Christmas Crack" and turns it on its head, instead calling for thin layers of pretzel chips (not regular pretzels — we're talking about the extra-thin ones), melted chocolate, and peanut butter. The chocolate perfectly encases the pretzel crisps and peanut butter layer, resulting in a sweet and savory bite that satisfies. Once the chocolate has solidified, the bark can be broken into pieces and enjoyed. And if you can hold off eating it all in one sitting, you may want to try gifting it to friends and family.