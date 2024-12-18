Peanut Butter Balls Are The Perfect Holiday Treat (And Only Need 4 Ingredients)

Whether it's visiting loved ones, getting ready for last-minute parties, or having people knock on the door unexpectedly, there are so many times around the holidays when you find yourself in need of a quick and delicious recipe. With just four simple ingredients and no oven required, chocolate peanut butter balls might just be the answer.

These easy desserts are classic crowd-pleasers that are practically foolproof. All you need is a bag of powdered sugar, a jar of creamy peanut butter, some salted butter, and some chocolate. Opt for a non-natural peanut butter if you can. It sticks better and, like it or not, tastes better too. You can decorate them however you please, making them a great recipe for kids and busy adults alike.

Once you've gathered everything, add 1 cup of powdered sugar to a large bowl. Stir in ½ cup peanut butter and a few tablespoons of softened butter, mixing until a dough forms. If it feels too soft, place it in the fridge for about 10 minutes or so. Once the dough is firm, use your hands to roll it into 1-inch balls and place it on a lined baking sheet. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes, or for up to 24 hours if preparing in advance.

