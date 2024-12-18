Peanut Butter Balls Are The Perfect Holiday Treat (And Only Need 4 Ingredients)
Whether it's visiting loved ones, getting ready for last-minute parties, or having people knock on the door unexpectedly, there are so many times around the holidays when you find yourself in need of a quick and delicious recipe. With just four simple ingredients and no oven required, chocolate peanut butter balls might just be the answer.
These easy desserts are classic crowd-pleasers that are practically foolproof. All you need is a bag of powdered sugar, a jar of creamy peanut butter, some salted butter, and some chocolate. Opt for a non-natural peanut butter if you can. It sticks better and, like it or not, tastes better too. You can decorate them however you please, making them a great recipe for kids and busy adults alike.
Once you've gathered everything, add 1 cup of powdered sugar to a large bowl. Stir in ½ cup peanut butter and a few tablespoons of softened butter, mixing until a dough forms. If it feels too soft, place it in the fridge for about 10 minutes or so. Once the dough is firm, use your hands to roll it into 1-inch balls and place it on a lined baking sheet. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes, or for up to 24 hours if preparing in advance.
Chocolatey goodness
Right before taking the tray out, chop the chocolate and melt it in the microwave or a double boiler. You'll need about 8 to 12 ounces to coat the balls. You can use milk, dark, or white chocolate, or a mix of all three for a show-stopping effect. When ready, take the chilled dough balls out of the fridge and, one by one, drop each into the bowl of melted chocolate, making sure they're covered completely. Use a fork to lift them out, gently tapping it against the bowl to remove any excess chocolate.
Even if you've already exhausted your decorating skills on Christmas cookies and gingerbread houses, there are plenty of easy ways to give these peanut butter balls a festive twist. Try adding some red and green sprinkles or edible glitter to the tops while the chocolate is still warm, or drizzle with even more melted chocolate. You could also pipe on some colored icing, roll them in shredded coconut, or dust lightly with powdered sugar.
After decorating, place the tray back in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or until the chocolate has set. The best part? The balls can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two days or in the fridge for up to two weeks. They really are one of the best holiday treats to have on hand this season!