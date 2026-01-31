Give Your BLT An Upgrade With This Veggie Mixed Into The Mayo

The BLT sandwich is one of those simple classics that almost begs not to be messed with. The spare combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread spread with creamy mayonnaise is already pretty close to perfection. If you want to make additions to elevate a BLT, they need to match the elegant simplicity of the base sandwich, serving to complement rather than distract. Michelle Wallace, Renowned Pitmaster, TV personality, and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co., has just such a suggestion that she describes as "a subtle flavorful power move" for your BLT: adding corn to the mayo.

"This fun and delicious addition works because it hits flavor, texture and nostalgia all at the same time without it taking over the entire flavor profile of the sandwich," Wallace says. The corn not only adds a complementary sweetness to balance the salty bacon, she explains, but also anchors the sandwich in the warmth of summertime past. "When you eat corn, it automatically makes you think and feel like it's summer and comfortable," Wallace says. "There is just something about corn that gives this nostalgic feeling."

Beyond the sentimentality, however, there is a simpler reason that this flavor pairing works: BLTs are already, by nature, a summer dish. It is a cold sandwich that only reaches its true potential when tomatoes are at their peak, so another summertime favorite fits perfectly. Salty bacon, crisp, cool lettuce, and fragrant garden-fresh tomatoes are an amazing combination, but if you know how to imbue your mayo with a touch of corn, its silky sweetness takes this sandwich to new heights.