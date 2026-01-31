Give Your BLT An Upgrade With This Veggie Mixed Into The Mayo
The BLT sandwich is one of those simple classics that almost begs not to be messed with. The spare combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread spread with creamy mayonnaise is already pretty close to perfection. If you want to make additions to elevate a BLT, they need to match the elegant simplicity of the base sandwich, serving to complement rather than distract. Michelle Wallace, Renowned Pitmaster, TV personality, and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co., has just such a suggestion that she describes as "a subtle flavorful power move" for your BLT: adding corn to the mayo.
"This fun and delicious addition works because it hits flavor, texture and nostalgia all at the same time without it taking over the entire flavor profile of the sandwich," Wallace says. The corn not only adds a complementary sweetness to balance the salty bacon, she explains, but also anchors the sandwich in the warmth of summertime past. "When you eat corn, it automatically makes you think and feel like it's summer and comfortable," Wallace says. "There is just something about corn that gives this nostalgic feeling."
Beyond the sentimentality, however, there is a simpler reason that this flavor pairing works: BLTs are already, by nature, a summer dish. It is a cold sandwich that only reaches its true potential when tomatoes are at their peak, so another summertime favorite fits perfectly. Salty bacon, crisp, cool lettuce, and fragrant garden-fresh tomatoes are an amazing combination, but if you know how to imbue your mayo with a touch of corn, its silky sweetness takes this sandwich to new heights.
How to add corn to your BLT
The best move for adding this summer vegetable to your BLT is to make a savory mayo for your BLT with some corn in the mix. "Corn has starch and mayo has fat," Wallace explains, "and together they create a sauce that is just silkier and has a luxurious mouthfeel." On top of the velvety and aromatic aspects of the sauce, adding corn to your BLT mayo also makes a sauce that more readily clings to the bread and lettuce, ensuring every bite is flavorful and delicious.
As for how to actually make this corn mayonnaise sauce, Wallace suggests starting by gently cooking the corn to soften the starch and get rid of the chalky, grassy notes of raw corn. "My preferred way," Wallace says, "is a quick blanch for a few minutes then cut the kernels off the cob and puree." If the sauce ends up too thick after adding the corn, she says you can thin it out with a splash of the water in which the corn was boiled. "For an additional touch," she suggests, "add some green onions to that puree." A little allium rarely goes awry in a recipe, and green onions are another aromatic summertime ingredient full of fresh-from-the-garden flavor that can help you build a better BLT. This flavor pairing also transcends the iconic sandwich. Whether you are thinking of making a batch of BLT pasta salad for a potluck, a BLT sandwich salad for a light summer dinner, or a big bowl of BLT potato salad to serve at your next cookout, corn deserves a spot on the ingredient list.