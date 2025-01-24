This Classic Sandwich Can And Should Double As Your New Go-To Salad
Don't you just love it when there's more than one way to enjoy a dish? Last night's baked potatoes can become sauce-drenched gnocchi the very next day. Thanksgiving rotisserie chicken gets a second chance to shine as it swirls around in your steaming hot soup. The infamous BLT sandwich is no exception. Its classic combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato holds a world of flavor in one simple package. Convenience meets creativity this trifecta is reimagined as a salad, an irrefutable proof that the BLT's duality is not to be underestimated.
The BLT strikes the perfect balance between fresh and flavorful, with ingredients that taste just as good in a sandwich as they do in a salad. It's no wonder the switch between two dishes is so seamless. All you'd need to do is chop up all the ingredients, including the bread if you'd like some croutons. Toss them with a dressing to tie everything together. In the end, you'll get a chopped BLT salad that still keeps everything you adore about the classic sandwich: the smoky, savory bacon, the crunchy salad, and the tangy-sweet tomatoes. Only this time, it's got way more room for twists and changes.
A salad packed with infinite possibilities
Sometimes, all it takes is just one ingredient or two to transform a BLT sandwich. A drizzle of hot honey can give you a sweet heat BLT, roasted tomatoes bring in more intensity, and every once in a while, introducing a creamy sauce can work miracles. As a salad, it's no less versatile — arguably even more so. You've got a vast array of dressings to play with, from classic choices such as ranch dressing and garlic aioli to any concoction you come up with. No need to stay solely in the mayo-based realm, either. Switch over to a tangy wine vinaigrette if you'd prefer a lighter but also deeper profile, or better yet, a smoky, savory vinaigrette laced with bacon drippings.
The BLT salad is extremely versatile, so don't limit your creative whims to only the dressing. Toss some salmon and avocado slices into the colorful bundle and your salad is an instant pick for an easy, elegant brunch. Planning your spring picnics and want to try something new? A filling and refreshing BLT potato salad might just be your new favorite. When summer rolls around and you're throwing a BBQ party, a BLT pasta salad will fit right in. The grill's already fired up, might as well get a few more bacon slices ready and have yourself a satisfying side dish.