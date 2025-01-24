This Classic Sandwich Can And Should Double As Your New Go-To Salad

Don't you just love it when there's more than one way to enjoy a dish? Last night's baked potatoes can become sauce-drenched gnocchi the very next day. Thanksgiving rotisserie chicken gets a second chance to shine as it swirls around in your steaming hot soup. The infamous BLT sandwich is no exception. Its classic combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato holds a world of flavor in one simple package. Convenience meets creativity this trifecta is reimagined as a salad, an irrefutable proof that the BLT's duality is not to be underestimated.

The BLT strikes the perfect balance between fresh and flavorful, with ingredients that taste just as good in a sandwich as they do in a salad. It's no wonder the switch between two dishes is so seamless. All you'd need to do is chop up all the ingredients, including the bread if you'd like some croutons. Toss them with a dressing to tie everything together. In the end, you'll get a chopped BLT salad that still keeps everything you adore about the classic sandwich: the smoky, savory bacon, the crunchy salad, and the tangy-sweet tomatoes. Only this time, it's got way more room for twists and changes.