Give Your BLTs Extra Pizzazz With A Mayo Upgrade

Without knowing a thing about it, you can probably still put together a decent BLT sandwich. The name already tells you what it's all about: bacon, lettuce, and tomato layered between two slices of bread. The only thing that often slips under the radar is mayonnaise — a reliable staple that we absentmindedly reach for every time and forget about right after. It's only until you upgrade it to flavored mayonnaise that this familiar condiment truly shines, and subsequently, so does your sandwich.

After all, why waste away all that potential when there are so many ways to elevate the flavor of mayo? It doesn't take much. Just a spoonful of your favorite seasonings, really. One minute, all you have is plain ordinary mayo, and the next, it twinkles with an unexpected brightness — maybe a little bit of heat here and an herbaceous hint there. Altogether, those small changes create a brand new flavor dimension for your BLTs. At its core, the sandwich remains true to that creamy, tangy base, but don't be surprised when you find that the bacon's richness becomes more nuanced and the veggies' vibrancy reaches beyond its usual freshness. That's the power of a good flavored mayonnaise.