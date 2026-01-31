The Easy Touch That Turns Any Cocktail Into A Clever Valentine's Day Treat

If you want to skip the Valentine's Day crowds and plan a romantic date night at home, you should know that the right garnish can elevate homemade cocktails and turn a basic glass into a whole experience. Whether you're serving cocktails to your long-term lover on the couch, hosting a Galentine's day celebration, or simply trying to break the ice by putting a smile on the face of your crush, a candy-coated, frosting rimmed drink will be just the thing to take your cocktails — and your relationships — to the next level this Valentine's Day.

To adorn your glasses with a pretty Valentine's Day-themed rim, use a knife to coat them with a thin layer of vanilla frosting. This white base provides the sticky foundation needed to place your choice of candies, sprinkles, or colorful sugar. Conversation heart candies can be arranged in strategic messaging for a drinker to discover, or you can alternate red and white M&M's to create a pretty accent on a portion of the glass — feel free to get as creative as you like. When finished, these candy-coated vessels can then be used to serve Valentine's Day-themed drinks.