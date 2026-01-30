This Is Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Restaurant For A Bowl Of Amatriciana In Rome

Even in the U.S., Giada De Laurentiis is hitting up Italian restaurants stateside. But, when she's in Rome, the chef and television personality is paying a visit to Trattoria al Moro. As she shares in episode two of her series "Everyday Giada," "If you're in Rome and you want to try pasta all'amatriciana, my favorite place to have it is a restaurant called Al Moro [...] they have the best pasta all'amatriciana, I think, in all of Rome." The chef shares that her family has been coming to this restaurant for "a very long time." Located steps from the world-famous Trevi fountain, Trattoria Al Moro has been open for over 100 years — history reflected in the quaint, intimate space itself. In addition to De Laurentiis, Al Moro has also been a regular haunt of other celebs like filmmaker Federico Fellini and fashion designer Valentino.

Trattorie showcase straightforward, regional fare made from locally-sourced, in-season ingredients, and are often owned by families. Describing the dining experience at Al Moro, De Laurentiis says, "It's kind of like going to somebody's home and having them cook for you." While dishes and preparations can (and do) vary from one trattoria to the next, pasta all'amatriciana is a staple of trattorie in Rome. In true cucina povera, simple-ingredients-transformed cooking style, the dish is built on a foundation of tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, and guanciale. For the uninitiated, guanciale is a toothy, salty cut of pork jowl similar to pancetta which gets aged for major meaty flavor.