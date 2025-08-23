Giada De Laurentiis' 9 Tips For Eating In Italy

Italians are known for their love of coffee, but they have some unwritten rules that differ from the way people would enjoy a cup of Joe in the U.S. They love a cappuccino (after all, the word is Italian and refers to the brown hoods that Capuchin monks wore), but there is a limited time to drink it if you want to follow Italian customs. Giada De Laurentiis explained that a cappuccino is a breakfast drink, and you are unlikely to catch Italians drinking one after 11am.

The reason likely stems from milk being a hard-to-digest food, and the amount of savory food that Italians eat from lunchtime onward can be significant, meaning a milky coffee is not appealing. Come lunchtime, they like to switch to straight espresso to keep them powering through the rest of their day.

Does this mean that you can't order a milky coffee after breakfast? No, it doesn't. But as De Laurentiis says, you may be met with a raised eyebrow, especially if you are outside a main tourist zone. If your aim is to blend in and soak up as much of the local way of life as possible, you may want to enjoy your milky coffee first thing, then stick to the stronger stuff for the rest of the day. If a latte is your preference, rather than a cappuccino, be sure to ask for caffé con latte. Since latte is the Italian word for milk, ordering as you do here is likely to get you a cold, refreshing glass of the white stuff!