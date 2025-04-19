Anthony Bourdain Called This Simple And Unique Pasta Dish Absolutely Perfect

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In an episode of "No Reservations," Anthony Bourdain and his wife Ottavia visit her hometown of Sardinia, an island off the coast of mainland Italy. There, Bourdain chows down on one of his all-time favorite pasta dishes, spaghetti con la bottarga, with his wife and family. As the chef-slash-writer raves, "It's a perfect dish. This is absolutely perfect. Just extraordinary. So simple, so beautiful, so good."

If you've never tried it before, bottarga is salt-cured fish roe sacs. Intensely umami-forward but not overly fishy, it is often referred to as "the prosciutto of the sea." The sac is carefully removed from the fish, then left to cure for as long as several months. During that process, the sac naturally dries, yielding a toothy, chewy, aged texture that can be sliced (as in Bourdain's favorite bottarga pasta) or grated using a microplane, like a hard aged cheese.

Sardinian spaghetti con la bottarga showcases the island's bold, robust bottarga as the star ingredient. To make it, as Bourdain explains, "Heat up good olive oil, drag a clove of garlic and a pepper through the oil — just a wave — then add slices of bottarga, simmer until they start to fall apart, add your cooked spaghetti, toss gently, add a sprinkling of powdered, dried bottarga, and oh my god is it good. Garnish with more bottarga if you like! Go ahead!"