Roast Artichoke Hearts For A Crispy Snack Or Side

Artichoke hearts may be a popular addition to a charcuterie or antipasto spread, but they deserve so much more than that. Conveniently packed and ready to eat, artichoke hearts have a unique blend of lightly sweet, tangy, and earthy flavors that liven up any plate they're added to. However, they are usually just an addition to a recipe. They can bring a bite to spinach and artichoke dip or brightness to pasta dishes and casseroles, like creamy artichoke gratin, yet they rarely get to stand out. The few times they do, it's usually as a soft, mushy compliment to cheeses and meats on bread or crackers. The reality is that artichoke hearts can do more, and all you have to do is roast them.

Because they're already edible straight from the jar, roasting artichoke hearts may not seem necessary, but the result is pretty amazing. Those tender, meaty veggie hunks will take on a beautiful, golden brown crisp all around the edges while still staying creamy on the inside for a great textural contrast that makes them endlessly snackable. Coming from a jar, marinated artichoke hearts are the best because they will already have plenty of flavor and need almost nothing else. The browning won't just add some crunch but also caramelize the exterior for a more complex and satisfying taste. There aren't many sides that are this easy and this good.