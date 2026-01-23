The Italian Restaurant Giada De Laurentiis Always Stops At In LA

We all have our favorite places to eat — celebrity chefs are no different. In a 2024 roundup by JP Morgan Chase's restaurant review site, "The Infatuation," Giada De Laurentiis detailed her favorite Los Angeles restaurant — Toscana. Located in LA's chi-chi Brentwood neighborhood, Toscana is the "Everyday Italian" chef's go-to spot for "pasta with garlic, olive oil, and red pepper flakes." In the interview, De Laurentiis extols Toscana's virtues, claiming the simple dish is the closest thing to an authentic Italian kitchen that LA has to offer.

Not surprising, since Toscana has been a fixture in the LA scene for over thirty-five years, (unlike these lesser-known hidden-gem Italian restaurants in Los Angeles). Described on their website as a "neighborhood trattoria (casual eatery), celebrating the rustic, authentic flavors of Northern Italy," Toscana has famously anchored the Brentwood community, providing a well-insulated home-away-from-home for its influential guests. Serving everyone from politicians, to Hollywood legends, and D.C. and C-Suite power brokers since it first opened in 1989.

Started by co-owners Mike and Kathie Gordon, who were inspired by their mutual love of food and Italy, Toscana was born of an impassioned foodie dream shared by the couple. Determined to start a restaurant, the Gordons planned a trip to Tuscany to fuel their inspiration, deep-diving the food, culture, and vibe of Italia and bringing back those discoveries to lay the foundations of Toscana. What once began as the small bud of a mutual dream, soon grew to five restaurants in the Toscana Restaurant Group.