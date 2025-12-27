Giada De Laurentiis Finally Explains Why She Pronounces Italian Dishes The Way She Does

Let's face it, we all love to hate on celebrities every once in a while, and famous chefs are no exception. Whether we don't like their shows or there's something about their persona that just irks us, some of the best cooks out there can draw criticism from the public — and even Giada De Laurentiis can't hide from it. The TV star and author has talked about some of the online hate she gets, especially when it comes to her weight and eating habits, but the number one thing that has confused viewers over the years actually has nothing to do with food – it's how she pronounces certain Italian words. Now she's finally addressed that, too: It's because English isn't her first language.

De Laurentiis was born in Rome, but she mostly grew up in California. In general, her accent sounds pretty American, but every so often she'll gain an Italian twang, especially when she's talking about traditional Italian dishes and ingredients. De Laurentiis discussed the topic in a recent Instagram video, where she responded to questions from the public. She explains, "Honestly I moved here in elementary school from Rome and I really didn't speak any English. I couldn't practice at home because my parents insisted that we speak Italian."