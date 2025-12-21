15 Hidden-Gem Italian Restaurants In Los Angeles

One of the best things about living and eating in Los Angeles is the sheer variety of the restaurant scene. If you can name it, you can probably find a restaurant serving it — most likely located in a mini mall — and great Italian food is no exception.

When it comes to authentic Italian, the East Coast gets all the love. But the truth is that Italian cuisine has a longer and more established history in LA than most people think. Italian immigrants settled in LA as far back as the 1820s, establishing a noble tradition of gastronomy that continues to this day. And with 61% of Americans eating Italian food at least once a month, there are plenty of Angelenos keeping the Italian restaurant scene in business.

As a result, there are hidden Italian culinary gems in nearly every corner of the city. I've been eating my way across Los Angeles my whole life, with a special emphasis on Italian food, so I know firsthand how many great restaurants there are to discover. For this list, I drew on my own experience, which was informed by recommendations from friends and family members. Here are a few of my favorite spots to visit for pizza, pasta, and more, Los Angeles style.