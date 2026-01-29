10 Kashi Cereals, Ranked Worst To Best

Go to the cereal aisle of your local grocery store, and you'll be met with seemingly endless options, from the most sugar-packed varieties to those that tout various health benefits on their boxes. But if you ask me, one of the better brands on those shelves is Kashi. It's one of many cereal brands owned by Kellogg's, but it offers a line of cereal that seems to be more geared toward those who prefer subtler flavor profiles. Although some of the brand's cereals are sweetened, they tend not to be overwhelmingly sweet.

But still, I had only tasted a handful of the cereals, so I wanted to get a better sense of what Kashi had to offer. I selected 10 different varieties of Kashi cereal from my local grocery store and tasted them all, one by one, before ranking them from worst to best. The criteria for this ranking include flavor and balance (particularly when it comes to sugar level) and texture. Maybe we have the same favorites, or maybe not. Regardless, reading through my impressions of each of these flavors may just point you in the direction of the variety you want to try next. These are Kashi cereals, ranked.