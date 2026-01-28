Don't Toss Empty Condiment Bottles When You Could Use Them For Your Next Cake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're even a casual home baker, you know how fun it is to get creative decorating desserts. We're in a real golden age of edible extravagance, meaning you can run wild with vintage frills, plant-inspired embellishments, or whimsical patterns on cakes. The only thing standing in your way, really, is that finicky piping bag. First you have to nail the process of filling a the pastry bag, and then you have to be able to maneuver it. It can be tricky to squeeze it hard enough that the frosting or icing flows out but not so hard that the metal tip pops off — let alone doing this gracefully enough to create detailed designs. Luckily, there's an easier way that's both free and eco-friendly.

The next time you squeeze the last drops of sriracha or barbecue sauce from a bottle, don't toss it. That tapered top is perfect for decorating cakes, and the bottle is a firmer, easier vessel to squeeze and manipulate mess-free than a pastry bag. We love repurposing various kitchen items — it keeps waste out of landfills and also helps us avoid unnecessary spending. This hack in particular is a win-win: Enjoy your favorite condiments, then sustainably reuse their bottles, and allow those bottles to help you harness your inner pastry chef and decorate cakes like a pro. All you have to do is thoroughly clean the condiment bottle, then fill it with frosting, icing, syrup, sauce, et cetera — and start creating.